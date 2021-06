June is Pride Month. I am the mother of a gay son, and to get the most out of these 30 days, I reached out to Rabbi Mike Moskowitz to enlighten me about allyship. Moskowitz, a straight Orthodox-appearing Jew who describes himself as “religiously non-conforming,” is the scholar-in-residence at Congregation Beit Simchat Torah in New York City, the world’s largest LGBTQ Jewish congregation in the world. He is also the editor of the new anthology, “Chaver Up! 49 Rabbis Explore What It Means To Be an Ally Through a Jewish Lens” (the Hebrew word chaver loosely translates to “friend”).