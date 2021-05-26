Cancel
Alachua County, FL

Despite ban on housing discrimination, residents being evicted at alarming rate

Gainesville.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is the story of a mom, Sharon, who would not give up on her daughter. Sharon’s daughter and six veterans were informed that their leases would not be renewed because the apartment complex where all had lived for 5-12 years was no longer accepting Housing Choice or Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing vouchers. This was a direct violation of updated housing anti-discrimination codes passed by the city of Gainesville and Alachua County.

