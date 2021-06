Most conventions have had to shake things up due to the pandemic. Many are going digital, as showing things via video is a great way to bridge the gap. Unfortunately for Blizzard fans, the company has announced that BlizzCon is canceled for 2021. That’s right, the developer’s annual gaming convention won’t be showing up this year at all. Of course, its digital version of the event, BlizzConline, was held in February of this year, so people aren’t likely to be too surprised by this turn of events.