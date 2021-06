New data on COVID-19 vaccination rates across Stanly County reveal a more in-depth look at the effort to vaccinate the general population. Data show the rates of residents ages 16 and older fully vaccinated against the coronavirus across Stanly County by census tracts, areas smaller than zip codes that provide neighborhood-level details. There are 13 tracts in Stanly — a lot fewer than more urban counties like Mecklenburg — that range from only a few miles to stretching across vast portions of the county.