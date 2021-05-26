Cancel
Cathedral City, CA

City Council of Cathedral City Renamed Two City Streets in Honor of Local Students

By Chris Parman
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMayor Raymond Gregory and the entire city council unveiled two new street signs on Wednesday to honor two high school students from Cathedral City for their academic excellence. The Annual Student Street Naming Ceremonies recognize Ms. Melanie Vazquez of Cathedral City High School and Mr. Mario Berry of Mount San Jacinto High School by renaming the street adjacent to their respective schools for one year.

