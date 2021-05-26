City Council of Cathedral City Renamed Two City Streets in Honor of Local Students

Now that the community spread of the coronavirus has dropped significantly over the past few months with more and more people being vaccinated, city buildings are now open to the public by appointment only during the hours of 10 am to 3 pm. Additionally, as a measure of safety, a limited number of people will be admitted into the front lobby of city hall at any one given time in order to maintain social distancing. The wearing of facial coverings in city buildings is mandatory and hand sanitizer will be readily available. If you forget your facial coverings, one will be provided to you for free.