After last week’s scrimmage vs Somerville and Chelsea, it is time to start playing actual football. On Saturday, May 8th, the matchup that was due for Thanksgiving, but was unfortunately cancelled due to COVID-19, was held at Macdonald Stadium. Malden vs Medford is an all time classic rivalry going back to the first game being played in 1883. Only this time around, the game was not played on Thanksgiving and rather an overcast afternoon in May.