Shell ordered to deepen carbon emissions cuts in landmark case

By Stephen Charles
todaynewspost.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE HAGUE — A Dutch court on Wednesday ordered Royal Dutch Shell to significantly deepen its planned greenhouse gas emission cuts, in a judgement that could pave the way for legal action against energy firms around the world. The climate lawsuit, which was filed by seven groups including Greenpeace and...

Related
Energy Industryoffshore-energy.biz

Oman LNG and Shell join in on carbon-neutral LNG

State-owned Oman LNG has signed an agreement with Royal Dutch Shell to deliver the Middle East’s first shipment of carbon-neutral LNG. The carbon-neutral LNG cargo will be delivered from the terminal in Qalhat near Sur, in the Ash Sharqiyah Region of northeastern Oman. Oman LNG explains that nature-based projects aim...
Energy IndustrySan Francisco Chronicle

Greenpeace wins Australian court case against power company

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s largest electricity generator on Tuesday largely lost its court case alleging that the environmental group Greenpeace had breached copyright and trademark laws by using its logo in a campaign that described the company as the nation’s “biggest climate polluter.”. Justice Stephen Burley ruled that AGL...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. regulator tells pipeline operators to prepare methane curbs

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Department of Transportation’s pipeline regulator on Monday sent an advisory to oil and gas pipeline operators directing them to update their inspection and maintenance plans for curbing the release of potent greenhouse gas methane, as part of the Biden administration’s broader effort to combat climate change.
Industryroyaldutchshellplc.com

Businesses Brace for More Climate Cases After Ruling on Shell Emissions

Businesses Brace for More Climate Cases After Ruling on Shell Emissions. By Benoit Faucon, Sarah McFarlane and Laura Kusisto: June 6, 2021 9:04 am ET. A court decision ordering Royal Dutch Shell PLC to cut its carbon emissions has emboldened litigants in similar cases, including two that could have big implications for Exxon Mobil Corp. and French oil giant Total.
Agriculturetheiet.org

Farmers seek funding to help cut peatland carbon emissions

Farmers and conservationists are pioneering ways to reduce the environmental impact of farming on peat, as pressure mounts to cut emissions from UK peatlands. There are also calls for specific funding focused on peatlands to help farmers switch to more sustainable systems. Lowland agricultural crop and grassland peat soils which...
POTUSThe Guardian

Wealthy nations breaking climate pledge with gas dash in global south

Wealthy nations are breaking their climate commitments by funding a new dash for gas in the global south, according to a study. A week before the G7 summit begins in Cornwall, the report reveals low and middle-income nations received nearly $16bn a year between 2017 and 2019 to fund projects related to gas, a fossil fuel that worsens global heating.
Environmentclimatechangenews.com

The EIB won’t become a climate bank until it fully stops supporting fossil fuels

The European Investment Bank’s aspiration to become the EU’s climate bank is falling short because of its consistent support for major polluters. This is down to EIB president Werner Hoyer’s failure to honour the legally-binding Paris Agreement. The way the bank distributes money starkly contrasts with its climate commitments. Instead...
Energy Industrymanhattancontrarian.com

Don't Get Discouraged About The Preposterous Plans To Eliminate Fossil Fuels

It’s easy to get discouraged about the “climate” scare, otherwise known as the socialist takeover of everything under the cover story of a faux moral crusade to “save the planet.” Sometimes it seems that all you can hear are preening politicians and academics and journalists and “scientists” shouting about the immediate “existential crisis” that requires the prompt end of fossil fuels and that your energy use (but not theirs) must be severely restricted.
IndustryICIS Chemical Business

Friends of the Earth v Royal Dutch Shell – what did the Dutch Court rule, and what does it mean for Shell’s business?

My Dutch colleague, Daniël de Blocq van Scheltinga, is a graduate of Leiden University in the Netherlands, with a Master of Law degree and a specialty in International law. Here he gives his expert view on the Dutch court’s decision to order Shell to reduce its CO2 emissions by at least 45% , relative to 2019 levels, by 2030. Click here to download a pdf copy.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Week

Activists get a seat at Exxon's boardroom table

The smartest insight and analysis, from all perspectives, rounded up from around the web:. A historically bad day for Big Oil could turn into a "watershed moment" in the climate crisis, said Sam Meredith at CNBC. A stunning "confluence of events" last week saw a string of boardroom and courtroom defeats for three oil giants within hours of each other. The first came when a tiny activist hedge fund that has been pushing ExxonMobil to pivot away from fossil fuels managed to unseat at least two board members of the company. The long-shot victory for Engine No. 1, which holds just a 0.02 percent stake in Exxon, was not the only sign of the "waning patience of investors pushing for much faster action" on climate change. Shareholders of Chevron also voted overwhelmingly to "push the company to reduce its carbon footprint." The same day, "a Dutch court ruled that Shell must reduce its carbon emissions by 45 percent by 2030." This is "the first time in history a company has been legally obliged to align its policies with the Paris Agreement."
EnvironmentLaw.com

Dutch Court's Landmark Ruling on Carbon Emissions Could Impact Insurers

In a landmark decision published on May 26, the District Court of the Hague, one 19 District Courts in the Netherlands, has ordered Royal Dutch Shell to reduce its net CO2 emissions by 45% compared to 2019 levels, with the reduction to be achieved by the end of 2030 at the latest. The case was brought against Shell by environmental groups Milieudefensie (Friends of the Earth Netherlands), ActionAid and others, and was supported by more than 17,000 Dutch citizens.
Energy IndustryReal News Network

In ﻿a historic ruling, ﻿a Dutch court ordered fossil fuel giant Shell to cut its CO2 emissions 45% by 2030

This story originally appeared in Common Dreams on May 26, 2021, and is shared with permission under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Climate campaigners worldwide are celebrating after a Dutch court on Wednesday ordered fossil fuel giant Royal Dutch Shell to cut its carbon emissions 45% by 2030, compared with 2019 levels—a historic ruling that activists hope is just the beginning of holding the oil and gas industry accountable for driving the climate emergency.
Energy Industrypinsentmasons.com

Dutch court orders Shell to speed up emissions cuts

Royal Dutch Shell (Shell) must cut its global carbon emissions by 45% compared to 2019 levels by 2030, a court in the Netherlands has ruled. The district court in The Hague ruled that Shell owed an “unwritten standard of care” under the Dutch civil code to Dutch residents, requiring it to limit global warming to the 1.5˚C cap set out in the Paris climate change agreement. This standard of care also incorporated Shell’s obligations under human rights law, it said.