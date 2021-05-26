Lessons of Dominic Cummings’ testimony are still to be learnt
Confusion, distraction, dysfunction and delay. A health secretary who allegedly lied repeatedly. A Downing Street operation sidetracked by a media story on the prime minister’s dog when it was trying to sort out Britain’s coronavirus response. The testimony to MPs of Boris Johnson’s former chief adviser Dominic Cummings was as colourful as it was damning. Yet it served mostly to fill in the details of a picture of government bungling in the face of one of the country’s biggest postwar crises whose outlines were already known. More disconcerting is that lessons apparent from the earliest stages are yet to be learnt.todaynewspost.com