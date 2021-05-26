Are You a Perfectionist? This Therapist Explains Why It Could Be a Trauma Response

Perfectionism is a trauma response #traumahealing #therapistsoftiktok #licensedtherapist #ROMWEGetGraphic #healingtiktok #fypシ perfectionism￼￼. Are you afraid that if you give less than 100 percent or don't perform to the best of your ability that something bad is going to happen? You could be a perfectionist explained holistic psychologist Dr. Mariel Buqué, known as @dr.marielbuque on TikTok. She went on to elaborate that if you didn't do a task perfectly as a child and something bad happened, it's probably a conditioned response and you are keeping up with it unconsciously. But Dr. Buqué insists that you don't need to feel that way. Watch her powerful TikTok above, and if you need more help to learn how to let go of perfectionism, it might be a good idea to seek therapy.