Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Are You a Perfectionist? This Therapist Explains Why It Could Be a Trauma Response

By Christina Stiehl
Posted by 
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Perfectionism is a trauma response #traumahealing #therapistsoftiktok #licensedtherapist #ROMWEGetGraphic #healingtiktok #fypシ perfectionism￼￼. Are you afraid that if you give less than 100 percent or don't perform to the best of your ability that something bad is going to happen? You could be a perfectionist explained holistic psychologist Dr. Mariel Buqué, known as @dr.marielbuque on TikTok. She went on to elaborate that if you didn't do a task perfectly as a child and something bad happened, it's probably a conditioned response and you are keeping up with it unconsciously. But Dr. Buqué insists that you don't need to feel that way. Watch her powerful TikTok above, and if you need more help to learn how to let go of perfectionism, it might be a good idea to seek therapy.

www.popsugar.com
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
23K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Perfectionism#Psychologist#Trauma#Therapy#Dr Buqu#Dr Mariel Buqu#Dr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TikTok
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
Mental Healthpurewow.com

The 3 Types of Anxiety Folks Are Experiencing Post-Pandemic, According to a Psychologist

Remember FOMO? The fear of missing out? Ah, those were the days. ﻿Now, in the (soon-to-be) post-pandemic era, you’re probably experiencing the opposite: FOGO—ya know, the fear of going out. You might’ve even heard a different, more clinical term for it. Cave syndrome. Melba Newsome explains the rise of cave syndrome in Scientific American: “After a year in isolation, many people who have developed an intimate understanding of what it means to socially isolate are afraid to return to their former lives despite being fully vaccinated.”
Mental HealthWacoTrib.com

Mind Matters: Are you secretly a perfectionist?

In my counseling practice I often see two types of perfectionists: Those who know they are perfectionists and those who don’t know. For many, the idea of being a perfectionist comes as a surprise. “But my house is so messy,” “But I never finish projects,” they may object. These behaviors seem to suggest a lack of caring or an acceptance of imperfection. However, the thoughts underneath the behaviors may indicate a perfectionist mindset.
Mental HealthPsych Centra

Can You Recover from Trauma?

There are many types of trauma, and there’s no one-size-fits-all approach to treatment. However, trauma-focused therapy may be able to help you in your path to recovery. From a broken heart to a car accident, many of us can recall events in our lives that caused us a great deal of pain. But when an experience causes our nervous system to boil over with stress, it can form a kind of psychological scarring. This is called trauma.
Mental HealthIntrovert, Dear

3 Signs You Have Social Anxiety, According to a Therapist

If you feel like other people are watching — and judging — your every move, you might have social anxiety. As an introvert, it’s common to hear things such as “come out of your shell,” “why are you so quiet,” “speak up more,” “just come out with us tonight.” Since introverts feel more comfortable in the sanctuary of their home, comments such as these can convey pressure and frustration, and they may feel as if they are not accepted for who they are. It’s as though introverts are expected to interact as if they were extroverts, and all of this can feel quite uncomfortable!
Mental HealthHelloGiggles

6 Therapist-Approved Ways to Deal With a Trauma Anniversary

Welcome to #Adulting, the ultimate breakdown of all your grown-up needs. These articles are here to help you feel less alone and answer all your personal, financial, and career questions that weren't answered in school (no judgment, we get it!). Whether you're looking to find out how to tackle laundry or you want a deep breakdown on how to make a savings plan—we've got you covered. Come back every month to find out what life skills we're upgrading next and how.
HealthBoston Globe

Perfectionist wants to give it a rest

Q. I have such a strong drive to be productive, to take action, to keep things organized, and to stay perfectly on top of everything. This is good to a certain extent, but I am past that borderline. I suffer from sleep issues — falling and staying asleep. Plus, constantly thinking about what needs to be done makes it difficult for me to enjoy being present in the moment.
Mental Healthhealthcanal.com

Find A Trauma & PTSD Therapist Near Me: 2021 Best Online Counseling

Experiencing trauma is incredibly common and it can happen to anyone. As many as 60% of men[1] and 50% of women will go through trauma at some time in their life, whether a car accident, physical assault, or natural disaster. Even if you were not directly involved in the event, it can still affect you – sometimes years later.
Posted by
Gillian May

5 Signs of Unresolved Trauma You Would Never Think Of

By now, most people know that trauma can cause a lot of disruption in our lives. No matter how old we are, trauma stays lodged in the body and nervous system and creates subtle signs that we may not understand fully. Many people think that unresolved trauma is a brain issue, but that’s not true. Trauma gets lodged in the nervous system, which is found in every corner of the body. As such, there are many body/mind symptoms of trauma.
Healthaymag.com

Wellness Wednesday: How to Recognize When You Need to See a Therapist

Sponsored by Pinnacle Pointe Behavioral Healthcare System. Working through difficulties is not something that should be handled alone. While we often want to handle things ourselves or keep from burdening others, it can be helpful to talk to someone else who can guide us through these problems or issues. Talking...
Healthgoodmenproject.com

Could Your Employees Be Traumatized? Eight Reasons Why It’s Crucial to “Name, Claim, and Frame” Trauma

Nashville, TN (May 2021)—There are many reasons your employees might be suffering the effects of trauma. For the past year, of course, their lives have been disrupted by a pandemic and that has been plenty traumatizing. But even if that feels like old news, there are lots of other potential trauma inducers. Looming layoffs. The death of a coworker. A sexual harassment accusation. A major restructuring.
Skin CarePosted by
POPSUGAR

We Need to Normalize Having Acne — So What's Taking So Long?

Acne and the scars it sometimes leaves behind are just a part of life for the 50 million people in the US who experience breakouts. It can occur at any age or place, from the schoolroom to the boardroom. So why is only clear skin — the kind that's not too oily, not too textured, and definitely not acneic — considered "normal?"
Mental HealthThrive Global

All about stress – “twentieth century disorder”

Stress can be defined as a state of affair which involves a demand on physical or mental energy of the individual. However the condition of stress is not always adverse but in all cases it disturbs the normal physical and mental health of the individual. It is a perturbation in the homeostasis of the body. This demand occurs when the mind and body tries to cope with incessant changes in life.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

How Journaling Can Help You Sleep

Writing one's thoughts down in a journal before bed can help people recognize negative thoughts and behaviors, and find ways to deal with them. Some suggestions for what to write about include venting worries and frustrations, tracking things one is grateful for, and making a to-do list. Some types of...