Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harlan, IA

Harlan Police Report

By Mandy Billings
Posted by 
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WHW96_0aCEpzvN00

(Harlan) The Harlan Police Department arrested two women on warrants.

Jeannie Kay Kleymann, 36, of Harlan, was arrested following a traffic stop on May 20th on an active Pottawattamie County warrant. Kleymann was transported to the Shelby County Jail.

Paula Kathryn Koester, 33, of Harlan, was arrested following a traffic stop on May 22nd on an active Pottawattamie County warrant. Koester was transported to the Shelby County Jail where she was also charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
3K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harlan, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Police#County Jail#Traffic Police#Harlan Police Report#Pottawattamie County#Warrants#Traffic Stop#Controlled Substance#Women
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Page County, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Council Bluffs man arrested on a Page County warrant

(Page Co.) The Page County Sheriff’s Office Bradley Aeron Haley, 30, of Council Bluffs, on June 5th on a Page County Warrant for Violation of Probation from a sentencing charge of Sex Offender Registration Violation – 1st Offense. Haley was arrested at the Pottawattamie County Jail and transported to the Page County Jail. He is being held on $20,000 bond pending further court appearances.
Mills County, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Mills County Sheriff’s Report

(Mills Co.) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports seven arrests. Walter Jay Colvin Jr., 48, of Council Bluffs, was arrested June 2nd for Interference with Official Acts. Bond was set at $300. Vicki Kay Delezene, 58, of Omaha, Nebraska, was arrested June 2nd for Interference with Official Acts. Bond was...
Greenfield, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Greenfield woman arrested for Criminal Mischief and Trespass

(Greenfield) A Greenfield woman was arrested for Criminal Mischief 4th and Trespass. The Greenfield Police Department says on June 1st, 29-year-old Veronica Viola Lee Elwood knowingly and intentionally used a baseball bat to hit and break out the window of the victim’s truck parked at the Fareway grocery store. Elwood also entered the property of the Fareway grocery store without justification and after being notified with a written agreement and caused damage to a window of a vehicle that exceeded $300 in repairs.
Red Oak, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Red Oak Police report Three Arrests

(Red Oak) Red Oak Police reported three arrests on Sunday. Police arrested 48-year old Paul Edward Robinson for violating a no-contact order. Authorities held him on a $300.bond. Police arrested 53-year old Roger Dean Cook of Red Oak on one count of disorderly conduct-fighting. Officer’s transported Cook to the Montgomery...
Montgomery County, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

One person arrested on drug charges in Montgomery County; Sheriff’s Office asking for assistance locating another man for drug charges and parole violations

(Montgomery Co.) The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 205 S 2nd Street in Red Oak on Friday. As a result of the warrant, Marcellia Wilson, 38, of Red Oak, was charged with Delivery of Methamphetamine. Wilson was held on $10,000 cash bond. The Sheriff’s Office is...
Council Bluffs, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Council Bluffs man charged with Attempted Murder

(Council Bluffs) A Council Bluffs man faces attempted murder charges in connection with a stabbing on Sunday night. Police arrested 50-year old Dennis Ruppe for Attempted Murder, Willful Injury, Aggravated Assault, and 4th -degree Criminal Mischief. He was booked into the Pottawattamie County Jail. Police responded to the report of...
Ottumwa, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Credit Card Skimmers Found At Mount Pleasant Gas Station; 2 Arrested

(Ottumwa, IA) — Authorities in Wapello County have arrested two men for allegedly putting credit card skimmers on the pumps at a Mount Pleasant gas station. Fifty-six-year-old Almenares Morales and 35-year-old Erlian Gonzalez are accused of using the skimmers to make illegal transactions. Investigators say more than one bank flagged the suspicious activity. The two suspects from Florida were found living at a home in Ottumwa. A search turned up a credit card reader, notes with card numbers, and three illegally purchased gift cards.
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Iowa authorities: Man drowns at state park near Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — Authorities in northeastern Iowa say a man has drowned at a state park. Police in Waterloo say the incident happened around 6:30 p.m. Sunday in George Wyth Lake at George Wyth State Park. First responders called to the scene used boats and dive teams to find the man and pull his body from the lake. Witnesses told authorities the man was swimming with friends when he went under the water and didn’t resurface. The man’s name had not been released by Monday morning.
Carson, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

House Explosion in Carson under Investigation

(Carson) A residence in Carson sustained window damage from an apparent explosion Thursday. Pottawattamie County Sheriff Andy Brown says at around 5:45 p.m.; residents reported hearing something sounding like an explosion at 210 N. Commercial Street. Pottawattamie County Communications dispatched two deputies to the scene. Sheriff Brown says the Investigation...
Cass County, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Additional Positive COVID-19 Cases in Region 4

(Des Moines) The Iowa Department of Public Health’s latest data shows 16 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Region 4 from 5:30 a.m. on Monday, June 7, to 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 8. The Iowa Department of Public Health reports six additional positive tests in Pottawattamie County, six additional...
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Suspect in Iowa trooper’s death may have goaded traffic stop

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A man charged with killing an Iowa State Patrol sergeant during an April standoff may have instigated the violent confrontation by goading an officer with whom he was angry to chase him. A police report shows that Michael Lang sped by Grundy Center reserve officer Cody Niehaus on a main street in the small town on April 9. Niehaus recognized Lang as he drove past and believed that Lang was angry with him and “trying to get Niehaus to pull him over.” Niehaus had cited Lang for trespassing days earlier for an incident in which Lang had returned to a local bar where he’d been banned. Niehaus says he hesitated on whether to pull him over but ultimately decided to try.
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Authorities in Northwest Iowa Search For Sheldon Bank Robber

(Sheldon, IA) — Authorities in northwest Iowa are searching for the suspect in an armed bank robbery in Sheldon. Officers say a Black man with a covered face and sunglasses robbed the Iowa State Bank around noon Thursday. He made off with an unknown amount of cash in two canvas bags and fled on foot. Police believe the suspect left the area.
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Iowa man accused of using homemade chloroform in abduction

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — Police have arrested a 20-year-old Iowa man accused of hiding in the backseat a Nebraska woman’s car and using zip ties, duct tape, and homemade chloroform to abduct her and imprison her in a storage shed at his home. The Sioux City Journal reports that police arrested Zack Smith, of Bronson, early Friday on charges of third-degree kidnapping, false imprisonment, and two counts of assault. His bond has been set at $250,000. Sioux City police say the woman was reported missing Thursday morning after her car was found abandoned with her purse and cellphone inside. Police say the woman managed to escape from the shed while police were searching for her.
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Law enforcement launch tip line to find missing Iowa boy

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Law enforcement set up a tip line to help find a boy who vanished from a rural Iowa trailer park days before his 11th birthday. The Des Moines Register on Friday reported the FBI and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are hoping the digital tip line will help in the search for Xavior Harrelson. Harrelson went missing on May 27. Detectives are considering several possibilities in the disappearance of Harrelson, including that he was abducted, that he suffered an accident, or that he ran away. The website is fbi.gov/findxavior.
Davenport, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Bicyclist Dies in Davenport Hit-and-Run Crash

(Davenport, IA) — For the third time in a month, a bicyclist is dead after being struck by an S-U-V in the Quad Cities. Davenport police say a rider was hit and killed by a hit-and-run S-U-V that ran a red light on Thursday afternoon. Officers later caught the driver, 33-year-old Bobby Hunt of Davenport. He faces charges including homicide by reckless driving in the death of 40-year-old cyclist Alex Marietta of Geneseo, Illinois.
Iowa State951thebull.com

Suspect in Killing of Iowa State Patrol Trooper Pleads Not Guilty

The man charged in the April death of an Iowa State Patrol trooper has pleaded not guilty. According to online court records, a written arraignment and plea of not guilty was filed on Monday on behalf of 41-year-old Michael Lang. He’s accused of killing Sergeant Jim Smith after Smith and other troopers entered Lang’s home in an attempt to end a standoff between Lang and law enforcement the night of April 9th.
Iowa StateAmes Tribune

Michael Lang, suspect charged with killing Iowa State trooper Jim Smith, pleads not guilty

A Grundy Center man has pleaded not guilty to a number of charges, including first-degree murder, related to the fatal shooting of Iowa State Patrol trooper Jim Smith. Michael Lang, 41, was charged with first-degree murder, assault on a peace officer and attempted murder after allegedly shooting and killing Smith during a standoff at his home. Lang was scheduled to appear in court Monday but his attorney, Aaron Hawbaker, filed a written arraignment Sunday in Grundy County.
Iowa StateSioux City Journal

Update: One teen dead, three injured in Dunkerton, Iowa crash

DUNKERTON, Iowa – Authorities have identified the person who died in a rollover crash on Sunday night as a Dunkerton teen. McKenzie Farmer, 15, died at the scene of the accident on Mount Vernon Road near Nesbit Road, according to the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office. Farmer was one of...