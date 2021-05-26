Harlan Police Report

(Harlan) The Harlan Police Department arrested two women on warrants.

Jeannie Kay Kleymann, 36, of Harlan, was arrested following a traffic stop on May 20th on an active Pottawattamie County warrant. Kleymann was transported to the Shelby County Jail.

Paula Kathryn Koester, 33, of Harlan, was arrested following a traffic stop on May 22nd on an active Pottawattamie County warrant. Koester was transported to the Shelby County Jail where she was also charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance.