Airbnb Is Taking A Look At Their Fees After Social Media Outcry

By Kristina Johnson
 8 days ago
Airbnb says it’s looking into booking fees after a social media outcry. Like so many companies before it, Airbnb is now feeling the heat from social media. A backlash against the vacation rental company erupted after a viral tweet pointed out that a cheap getaway can easily become an expensive one once all the taxes and fees are tacked on. That user’s stay actually doubled in price, and other people quickly begin chiming in with their own stories of Airbnb sticker shock.

