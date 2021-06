Collision With a Tree Along Greenback Lane Claims Life of Juvenile. A fatal accident in Folsom on May 20 shut down an area near American River Canyon Drive as the cause of the collision was investigated by authorities. According to a representative of the Folsom Police Department, the accident happened during the evening hours near Folsom Auburn Road when a solo vehicle carrying an adult and a juvenile hit a tree. The juvenile died in the collision, and the driver, who was the father, was uninjured.