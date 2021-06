TAMPA BAY — Paige Tucker was 23 when she decided to start her first company, a social media marketing firm. She put a plan together, got close to starting and then... “I had the business plan, I had my first client secured, and then I got scared,” said Tucker, now 31. “I was like, ‘There’s no way I can do this! How can I pay my bills and live my life off my own company? There’s no way.’”