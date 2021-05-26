Cancel
Public Health

U.S. administers 289.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

investing.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - The United States has administered 289,212,304 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Wednesday morning and distributed 359,849,035 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 287,788,872 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by May...

www.investing.com
The Motley Fool

This Ominous Warning From Moderna Could Shake Up the COVID Vaccine Market

Many Americans have tossed their facemasks aside. They're seeing friends and family. They're eating out once again. Life has returned to normal, at least for the most part. Unfortunately, it's a much different story in other parts of the world. The key difference is the availability of vaccines. In the U.S., 88 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered for every 100 people. In India, the number is only 15 doses per 100 people.
Industrywisc.edu

Johnson & Johnson single dose vaccine clinic on June 4

UHS will offer the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at the Kohl Center testing site (Gate C) this coming Friday, June 4, from 8:30-10:30 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. No appointment is needed. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is administered in one dose. While some people will not have any side...
Pharmaceuticalsatoallinks.com

United States Vaccine Market will be US$ 11.4 Billion by 2026

According to the latest report by Renub Research, titled “United States Vaccine Market By Type (Influenza, Retrovirus, Hepatitis, Polio, DTap, HIB, Pneumococcal Conjugate, Varicella, MMR and HPV), Products and Pipeline, Companies” Vaccination is an easy, standard, secure, and practical way to protect people from dangerous diseases before they become infected. The vaccine works as a defensive tool in the body to increase the individual’s resistance so that the immune system would get stronger. After taking the vaccine, the human immune system acts as an antibody, and if the person gets exposed, it hardly affects him or her. However, vaccines are made of killed or weakened forms of germs like viruses or bacteria, and it doesn’t cause the disease and is evenly put at risk. According to Renub Research, United States Vaccine Market is poised to reach US$ 11.4 Billion by 2026.
Daily Herald

Africa CDC says FDA announcement on J&J issues imminent

CAPE TOWN, South Africa -- The head of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday he expects an update in coming days from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on the factory contamination issues that have delayed millions of doses of the Johnson & Johnson single-shot COVID-19 vaccine around the world.
The Hill

Overnight Health Care: Biden touts incentives to get vaccinated | Kentucky accuses CVS Health of fueling opioid crisis | Israel cites 'possible link' between Pfizer vaccine, mild heart inflammation in young men

Welcome to Wednesday's Overnight Health Care. If you're inclined to try to eat cicadas, the FDA says it's probably best avoided if you're allergic to seafood. If you have any tips, email us at nweixel@thehill.com, psullivan@thehill.com and jcoleman@thehill.com. Follow us on Twitter at @NateWeixel, @PeterSullivan4, and @JustineColeman8. Today: The White...
Best Life

Scientists Just Made a Startling Discovery About Vaccinated People Who Get COVID

Vaccinations give us some reassurance that we're safe from the novel coronavirus—but since no vaccine is 100 percent effective, you could still catch COVID after getting your shot(s), which is known as a breakthrough infection. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that not only are these cases very rare—as in, there's only about a 0.01 percent chance—they're also more likely to be asymptomatic or mild, which means the vaccines are working as intended. In recent months, medical experts have said that not only does the vaccine prevent you from developing severe COVID, but vaccinated people who are infected are less likely to transmit the virus. Unfortunately, scientists just recently made a new discovery about breakthrough infections that may debunk that notion. According to a new study out of the University of Washington (UW) Medicine, vaccinated people who get COVID may be more likely to spread the virus than previously believed.
Best Life

These Are the Only 4 States Where COVID Cases Are Rising

Vaccinations have helped massively improve the coronavirus situation in the U.S., especially now that every adult in the country is eligible to get the shot. Nearly every state is seeing a decline in COVID numbers, and daily COVID cases in the country as a whole have continued to decline over the past few weeks. But there are some areas that are still struggling. Data from The Washington Post shows that there are four states where COVID cases are currently rising.
Best Life

Moderna Just Made a Major Announcement About Its Vaccine

If you've gotten vaccinated in the U.S., you received one of three vaccines—Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson—because those are the only three COVID vaccines that have been authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency use. However, none of these vaccines have been fully approved by the FDA, with Pfizer the first to submit its application for full approval nearly a month ago. Now, another vaccine company is taking that key step: Moderna just announced that it has started its application to gain full approval from the FDA.
Medical & BiotechPhramalive.com

Alkermes schizophrenia drug gets U.S. FDA approval

(Reuters) – Alkermes Plc (ALKS.O) said on Tuesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved its treatment, Lybalvi, for schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder. The company said it expects to commercially launch the drug in the fourth quarter. The FDA in November had declined to approve the drug,...
Public Healthamericanmilitarynews.com

Thousands under lockdown amid reports of adverse vaccine reactions in China

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Authorities in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong have placed millions of people under COVID-19 restrictions, amid reports of adverse reactions to homegrown coronavirus vaccines in northern China. Nobody is allowed to leave the provincial capital...
HealthMedicalXpress

People who use methamphetamine likely to report multiple chronic conditions

People who use methamphetamine are more likely to have health conditions, mental illness, and substance use disorders than people who do not use the drug, according to a new study by researchers at the Center for Drug Use and HIV/HCV Research (CDUHR) at NYU School of Global Public Health. The findings are published in the Journal of General Internal Medicine.