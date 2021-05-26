Dubuque Woman Announces Plans To Run For Mayor

A salute to Mike Donohue for his decade of service on the Dubuque Community School Board. First elected to the board in 2011, Donohue served the school district well as a conscientious board member for 10 years before recently announcing that he will resign next month as work takes him to another community. As a former bank executive, former board chairman of the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce and a leader who served on many community boards, Donohue has brought a proven track record in fiscal and personnel matters to the school board table. Recognized by board colleagues as a solid leader, Donohue had served both as vice president and president of the school board during his tenure.