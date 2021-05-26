Dubuque Woman Announces Plans To Run For Mayor
A Dubuque woman is running for Mayor. 38 year old April White seeks the Mayoral seat currently held by Roy Buol, who said last month that he does not plan to seek re-election in November. Longtime City Council Member David Resnick also has announced he will run for the position. White is the home-school teacher for her two children and attends Loras College, where she is working toward degrees in psychology and criminal justice. White says she chose to run for Mayor because she believes the current city administration lacks compassion for and interest in the majority of residents.www.superhits106.com