Nicola Sturgeon would not help insolvent Rangers, says ex-administrator David Whitehouse

By Martin Williams, @MWilliamsHT
glasgowtimes.co.uk
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNICOLA Sturgeon refused to intervene to help Rangers when it financially imploded saying the Scottish Government did not want to be seen as partisan. David Whitehouse of Duff and Phelps told of the approach to the then Deputy First Minister as he and Paul Clark, who were joint administrators of Rangers when it financially imploded in 2012, were being sued for £56.8m by oldco liquidators BDO which says their flawed cost-cutting strategy meant creditors lost millions from the handling of the club’s financial implosion.

www.glasgowtimes.co.uk
