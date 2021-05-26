Cancel
Johnson Savaged Over U.K. Covid Failings by Ex-Aide Cummings

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Bloomberg) -- U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing an unprecedented challenge to his authority after the controversial strategist who masterminded his rise to power declared he is unfit to hold the job. During almost seven hours of testimony in Parliament, Johnson’s former chief adviser Dominic Cummings catalogued the government’s...

U.K.The Independent

Why the aid budget rebellion is Boris Johnson’s biggest headache yet

Will Boris Johnson have to reverse his cuts to foreign aid? The latest recruit to the rebel side is Theresa May, a famously loyal and cautious figure who, as a former premier, cannot have made such a decision lightly. She joins a (mostly) distinguished list of senior figures determined to side with the opposition parties to reverse the reduction in the overseas aid budget from 0.7 per cent to 0.5 per cent. Jeremy Hunt, Andrew Mitchell, Damien Green, Karen Bradley, Johnny Mercer and Stephen Crabb almost constitute a government-in-exile, and they seem sincere in their belief that the historic pledge made and delivered under the Tory governments of David Cameron and Ms May should be protected. They claim to have around 30 allies, which is almost enough to overturn the government’s majority. On the other hand, depending on their mood and developments on the Northern Ireland Protocol, the government might be able to rely on the eight DUP MPs for support. It might be tight, either way, come Monday.
Economythegirlsun.com

'Spend money on UK!' Boris urged to ignore Tory rebels and NOT reverse Foreign Aid cut

Last year, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the UK would slash aid spending from 0.7 percent of national income to 0.5 percent – a reduction of more than £4billion. The Government said the ongoing Covid pandemic meant tough but necessary decisions were needed to protect under pressure public finances. But over a dozen Conservative Party backbenchers – including Boris Johnson’s predecessor as Prime Minister, Theresa May – are firmly against the plan and are hoping to force new legislation to see Foreign Aid spending increase by as soon as next year.
Public Healthpeeblesshirenews.com

Boris Johnson to chair four-nation coronavirus recovery summit

Boris Johnson will chair a coronavirus recovery summit with the leaders of the devolved nations on Thursday afternoon. The rearranged meeting was due to take place last week but was postponed after the first ministers of Wales and Scotland pulled out because they wanted it to be a “meaningful discussion with substantive outcomes”.
PoliticsTelegraph

Boris Johnson faces huge Tory rebellion over cuts to foreign aid

Boris Johnson is facing a major Commons rebellion over his policy to slash foreign aid. Andrew Mitchell, the Conservative former chief whip, is leading a parliamentary push to ensure new legislation make up the shortfall left by the cut. A further 14 Tory backbenchers, including Jeremy Hunt, the former foreign...
Public Healthbordercountiesadvertizer.co.uk

Boris Johnson issues update on plans to end lockdown on June 21

Boris Johnson has issued an update on his plan to end all legal lockdown restrictions on June 21. The Prime Minister has said there is still 'nothing in the data at the moment that means we cannot go ahead with Step 4' of lifting coronavirus restrictions. “But we’ve got to...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Theresa May joins 30-strong Tory rebellion on overseas aid cut risking damaging Commons defeat for Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson is facing the prospect of a damaging Commons defeat over the government’s multi-billion pound cut to overseas aid, as a group of Conservative backbenchers launched a surprise rebellion.Led by the former Tory cabinet minister and chief whip Andrew Mitchell, who has been rallying against the cuts, the rebel MPs said they were “confident” of having the numbers to overturn the prime minister’s healthy Commons majority.The rebel amendment is now being backed by 30 Conservative MPs, including the former prime minister Theresa May, ex-ministers David Davis, Jeremy Hunt, Damian Green, Nusrat Ghani and Caroline Nokes.It comes amid intense criticism...
Public HealthTelegraph

Boris Johnson under growing pressure to lift lockdown on June 21

Boris Johnson is under mounting pressure to push ahead with lifting England's remaining Covid restrictions on June 21 after Nicola Sturgeon delayed the easing of lockdown in Scotland. The First Minister's decision came despite the Government declaring zero Covid deaths in the UK for the first time since the pandemic...
Public Healthmiamiheatnation.com

England lockdown POLL: Should Boris Johnson delay the June 21 reopening?

UK lockdown: Economy must be reopened says Lord Bilimoria. When you subscribe we will use the information you provide to send you these newsletters. Sometimes they’ll include recommendations for other related newsletters or services we offer. Our Privacy Notice explains more about how we use your data, and your rights. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Public HealthMySanAntonio

Johnson's team hits back at Cummings over U.K. pandemic claims

Boris Johnson and his team launched a counterattack against his former strategist Dominic Cummings, who alleged ministers failed to protect the U.K. public from coronavirus and declared the premier is "unfit" for the job. Johnson's controversial ex-aide catalogued the government's "disastrous" pandemic failures during a seven-hour parliamentary hearing on Wednesday,...
Public HealthWashington Post

Dominic Cummings, Boris Johnson’s ‘brain,’ savages the British prime minister’s handling of the pandemic

LONDON — Dominic Cummings, a former top aide to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, slammed the British leader for dismissing the coronavirus as "just a scare story" in February 2020, for going "on holiday for two weeks" as the pandemic was getting underway and for delaying lockdown decisions in a way that contributed to "tens of thousands" of avoidable deaths.
Public HealthThe Guardian

Cummings lambasts Johnson in damning account of Covid crisis

Boris Johnson is unfit to be prime minister after presiding over a chaotic and incompetent pandemic response that caused many thousands of unnecessary deaths, his former chief aide Dominic Cummings claimed in an excoriating attack. In a seven-hour hearing before MPs in Westminster, Cummings gave a damning account of the...
Public HealthBBC

PMQs: Starmer and Johnson on Cummings Covid comments

Sir Keir Starmer reminded the PM of his former adviser’s critical comments of the government’s handling of the Covid pandemic in the UK. And the Labour leader asked if he agreed with the view of Dominic Cummings, whom Boris Johnson previously said was acting “with integrity”. The prime minister said...