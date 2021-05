Chronic kidney disease affects the lives of millions of people. It's a condition marked by the loss of several key kidney functions such as removing toxins from the blood. To compensate for this loss, a patient can undergo regular dialysis to clean their blood, which, in some cases, requires the implantation of a synthetic tube to connect to the dialysis machine. However, this tube can be blocked or obstructed by irregular cell growth, which in turn can negatively affect dialysis. Researchers at Eindhoven University of Technology in collaboration with Maastricht University have precisely studied how new tissue grows near these tubes. The paper is published in Nature Communications Biology.