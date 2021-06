Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is confident that Harry Maguire will be able to lead Manchester United out for the Europa League final. United face Villarreal in Gdansk next week looking to win the competition for the second time in four years. Maguire has been a mainstay of the United side since moving from Leicester but suffered an ankle injury in last week’s win at Aston Villa. He faces a race against time to be fit for the final. But Solskjaer plans to give his skipper as long as possible.