Century-old Ford Motor Co. did something in May that the clean energy industry hadn't yet accomplished: combine clean backup power and an electric vehicle. "Ford is the first in the U.S. to offer this capability on an electric truck," the company asserted with the launch of its electric F-150 Lightning. But it also appears to be the first providing backup power from any mass-market electric vehicle. Even electric car pioneer Tesla doesn't offer this yet, and its leaders have questioned the efficacy of exporting power from vehicles.