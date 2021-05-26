Cancel
Georgia State

Bankston signs with South Ga. College

Cover picture for the articleMary Persons senior Jaden Bankston signed a letter of intent to play baseball at South Georgia College in Douglas last week. Flanked by his parents Steve and Cathy Bankston and brother Ryan, Bankston committed to playing for the Hawks. A junior college, South Georgia has earned trips to the postseason for the last 17 seasons and has been the junior college championship runner up in Region 17 in 2018 and 2019. The school has had 10 players signed with Division 1 schools in the past two years.

