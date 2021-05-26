Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

Online Political File Fail Resolved With Consent Decree

By Adam Jacobson
Radio Business Report
 8 days ago

When it comes to broadcast media companies, political advertising revenue is a huge boost to the bottom line. That said, the FCC has a bottom line when it comes to the purchase of radio broadcast time made by a legally qualified candidate for office, or by a Political Action Committee.

www.rbr.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio Broadcast#Consent Decree#Media Companies#Online Media#Commission#Request
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
FCC
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Alabama Public Radio

Can The Federal Government Stop States' Restrictive Voting Laws?

The fight over voting in Texas is far from over, even though Democrats in that state stopped a restrictive voting law from passing on Sunday. The Republican governor, Greg Abbott, is threatening to withhold lawmakers' pay in retaliation. He's also promising to call a special session to try and pass the bill. Now, this fight is happening on the state level, but Texas isn't the only one trying to put limits on the access to the ballot. Several Republican-led states have passed or are trying to pass more restrictive voting laws, Georgia and Florida to name a couple. To talk about what role the federal government has in this process, we've called on Rick Hasen. He's professor of the University of California, Irvine (ph) and author of the book "Election Meltdown: Dirty Tricks, Distrust And The Threat To American Democracy."
New York City, NYNew York Post

GOP mayoral candidate Sliwa urges probe of pricy Gov. Cuomo fundraiser amid scandals

Mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa is calling for a state probe of scandal-scarred Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s high-dollar June 29 re-election fundraiser. Sliwa urged state Attorney General Letitia James to scrutinize who is calling up donors on Cuomo’s behalf to kick in to his re-election campaign amid multiple active investigations of the governor over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and several sexual harassment allegation from women, some of whom worked for the governor.
Technologytechwire.net

State Division Wins Award for Online Filing Application

This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. A division of the California Secretary of State’s Office has won a merit award for a new application that allows businesses to perform more transactions online.
PoliticsPleasanton Weekly

Regulators decree with no idea how to implement their orders

The California Air Resources board just demonstrated again how dangerous it can be to give single-focus agencies sweeping power. Think what we’ve learned from dictatorial health departments and governors. The board unanimously decreed last week Uber and Lyft must have 90% of their trips in electric vehicles by 2030. That...
Technologydrake.edu

Banner Administrative Pages Outage Resolved

Thank you for your patience. ITS has now resolved the Application Navigator and Banner Admin Pages outage. If you continue to experience issues, please contact the support center at 515-271-3001 or visit service.drake.edu/its to report your issue. To receive outage notifications by text, opt in by texting DrakeITS2020 to phone...
Bruce Township, MImyrecordnewspaper.com

Committee hopes to resolve tower dispute

BY STACY SOBOTKA Bruce Township officials agreed to sit-down with a local wireless Internet service provider to work out differences over a lease agreement. The controversy over the township’s contract with Solvaris, which provides Internet. Thanks for your interest in The Record Newspaper! If you are an existing subscriber, please...
Economyinvesting.com

Italy approves reform decree to unlock EU Recovery funds

ROME (Reuters) -The Italian government approved a decree on Friday setting out how it will oversee investments funded by the European Union and accelerating procedures for public works, a key step in unlocking the EU funds. The reforms were promised to the European Commission to get a green light for...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Michigan Advance

Senate Elections Committee passes voter restriction bills

The Michigan Senate Elections Committee voted on three bills Wednesday that could reform voting procedures to mandate photo identification being presented when applying for an absentee ballot or casting a ballot.  All bills passed 3-1 and moved on to the full Senate. SB 285, introduced by state Sen. Lana Theis (R-Brighton) requires voters to present […] The post Senate Elections Committee passes voter restriction bills  appeared first on Michigan Advance.
California StateTech Dirt

California City Drops Lawsuit Against Journalists; Admits It Failed To Secure Files Supposedly Accessed Illegally

From the unfortunately-this-now-leaves-the-taxpayers-exposed dept. The city of Fullerton, California spent nearly two years trying to turn some local journalists into criminals. Bloggers, who contributed to the digital publication Friends for Fullerton's Future, dug into files posted publicly by the city and got sued for doing nothing more than anyone with a link to the city's shared folder could have done.
Florida Statetheohiostar.com

Commentary: Florida Governor DeSantis Strikes Back Against Big Tech Censorship

After months of aggressively censoring what it called “COVID-19 misinformation,” Facebook recently announced that it would no longer block user posts claiming that the coronavirus was “man-made” or “manufactured.” That’s because those posts, which typically referenced the work of scientists who supported the idea of a possible coronavirus “lab leak” from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, now appear to have been credible.
Electionsbeardstownnewspapers.com

State to postpone 2022 primary election to June

Measure also beefs up cybersecurity, affects mail-in voting. By Raymon Troncoso Capitol News Illinois rtroncoso@capitolnewsillinois.com Largely on partisan lines, lawmakers passed an omnibus elections bill Monday that would push back the date of the 2022 primary elections amid other major changes to the state’s election code. The 156-page omnibus bill, would also strengthen the state’s cybersecurity surrounding elections and make Election Day a…
Colorado Statepogowasright.org

Colorado Lawmakers Advance Data Privacy Legislation

Social media ads sometimes seem to know a little too much about you — where you shop, the products you buy or what websites you’ve been frequenting. Big tech companies store this information about consumers, and it’s long been fueling a debate about how to balance data privacy with letting businesses cater to their customers.
Congress & Courtsgovtrackinsider.com

Constitutional amendment would clarify that corporations are not “people” under law, and federal government can regulate them

Do rights given to individuals in the Constitution also apply to businesses or companies?. Two controversial and conservative Supreme Court decisions in the 2010s ruled using the ideology of “corporate personhood.”. 2010’s Citizens United v. FEC struck down limits on corporate political donations, ruling that corporations have First Amendment free...