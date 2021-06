The victim in the stabbing is a white male, 37 years old. He remains in critical condition in the intensive care unit of a local hospital. Detectives are continuing to investigate the case and there are no named suspects at this time. Medford police officers had been dispatched to the scene just prior to the reported stabbing, for several subjects who were being disorderly. Upon police arrival, only the victim was present. Detectives are still working on suspect descriptions, as well as locating possible witnesses and surveillance video in the area. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sal Garcia, 541-774-2244.