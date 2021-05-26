My Friend Mason

Mason Phelps was a lifelong equestrian whose contributions to horse sport are as far reaching as they are varied. An Olympic athlete, groom, trainer, event manager, governance leader, media executive and philanthropy organizer, he was the driving force behind dozens of innovative equestrian competitions and philanthropic fundraisers, and the founder and CEO of Phelps Media Group. Mason passed away suddenly last week of a heart attack at age 72. Here Marty Bauman remembers the man behind the larger-than-life character.