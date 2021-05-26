Cancel
Asbury, IA

Skate Country To Close and Become a School Building

By Mark Evenstad
 12 days ago

Skate Country, which has been around since 1972, is in the process of being sold and turned into an elementary school campus. On June 8th, the Asbury Zoning Board of Adjustment will consider a special permit application for the property on Saratoga Road, as well as an adjoining piece of vacant land. If approved, the special permit would allow a school to operate on those parcels. Amy Rush, the principal at Tri-State Christian School, has confirmed that the school wants to use the two parcels for a second campus in Asbury. She said the new location would be used as an elementary campus, while the school’s existing building would be used as a secondary school. Skate Country owner Steve Koopmann confirmed the possible sale of the building. He said this Sunday, May 30th, would mark the final day of open skating. The business will remain open in June for occasional private events and cease operations completely when the building purchase is finalized.

