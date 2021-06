SALISBURY — Local students will be able to take advantage of more summer school options in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Rowan-Salisbury Schools Assistant Superintendent Jason Gardner on Monday provided the school board with an overview of plans for summer school. Sessions will take place in blocks in June and July from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at elementary, middle and high school levels. Transportation and meals will be provided for all students as well. There will be English and mathematics blocks available for students at all levels.