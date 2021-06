Gold reached its highest level since early January on Tuesday. 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 2%. Additional losses are likely if XAU/USD closes below $1,900. Update: As per the Chart of the Week forecasted, the Gold (XAU/USD) price rallied to score a fresh daily high following a retest of the support structure. However, it failed to extend with momentum and has started to carve out a bearish closing candle for the day. There are also prospects for a bearish continuation according to the hourly time frame.