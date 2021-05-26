Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Revealed: your state's stunning county, parish or borough

By Ella Buchan
msn.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany North American states are home to world famous cities, some are blessed with national parks with vast wilderness areas and fascinating landscapes, and others have quietly pretty towns and coastlines that fly beautifully under the radar. Some, of course, have all of that and more. Here’s our pick of the best picture-perfect US county – or, in Alaska and Louisiana respectively, borough or parish – in each state that packs in the most gorgeousness. Before visiting a national park please check the current guidelines or park status as travel restrictions may apply.

www.msn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
State
Alaska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American States#National Parks#State Parks#North American#County#World Famous Cities#Fascinating Landscapes#Vast Wilderness Areas#Home#Guidelines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Travel Restrictions
News Break
Politics
Related
Public HealthScientific American

Excess Deaths Reveal the Pandemic’s Hidden Toll in Some U.S. Counties

The U.S. has suffered an immense loss of life during the pandemic, with the official death count at well more than half a million to date. But the real number is likely even greater. A new analysis has found major variations in the rates of deaths assigned to COVID among individual counties—likely a result of socioeconomic and political factors.
Politicsmdislander.com

Project looks to restore Seal Cove fishway 

TREMONT—It is really hard for alewives to make it from Seal Cove to Seal Cove Pond. The arduous journey isn’t very long, but the brook that connects the bodies of water has two pinch points that make it difficult for the small anadromous fish to swim from the ocean and into the pond to spawn.
Butler County, OHJournal-News

What are Amtrak’s proposals for Butler County? Your questions answered

Hamilton, Oxford and Sharonville would have stops if Amtrak routes connecting Cincinnati with Columbus and Cleveland, Indianapolis and Chicago, according to preliminary plans. Middletown would not. All three Butler County cities recently approved legislation encouraging the addition of Amtrak routes, with hopes of landing stops. Your questions answered about the...
Florida StatePosted by
Malinda Fusco

These 3 Florida Cities Are Ranked Super Safe in 2021

Did you know that 59% of Floridians have a daily concern for their safety? Well, if you're within that 59%, then you may be curious to know which cities are the safest in our sunshine state. Every year, Safewise takes a close look at the violent crimes and property crimes committed in each city. The ranks for 2021 have been released, so let's take a look at which Florida cities ranked the highest!
Elephant Butte, NMPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Water begins filling up the Rio Grande across the Borderland

ELEPHANT BUTTE, New Mexico — Millions of gallons of water were released from the Caballo Lake Reservoir on Monday. Soon, farmers across the Borderland will begin receiving water for irrigation. The Elephant Butte Irrigation District started releasing the water at 6 a.m. at 600 cubic feet per second. By 8:30 a.m., the water was gushing The post Water begins filling up the Rio Grande across the Borderland appeared first on KVIA.
California StateSFGate

Stunning new photos reveal depths of 'historic' California drought

A heat wave is currently baking a parched Northern California, worsening the extreme drought that Gov. Gavin Newsom has already described as "historic." Once-wet lake beds have turned to dust, the snowpack in the Sierra is nonexistent and water shortages are already hitting home. And fears are growing for a potentially devastating wildfire season after 4.1 million acres of California were ravaged by flames in 2020.
Politicstravelblog.org

Wrexham County Borough 37 - Chirk - The Marina /The Port de Plaisance /a wasted opportunity

So what brought us to Chirk Marina? A shortage of paint that is what brought us to the marina. You cannot buy some colours of paint for love nor money. Ducksback paint for fences - any colour apart from grey . What did we want grey of course . Is it right to blame Covid? I guess we will never know . Are the factories producing paint short of workers due to Covid? Are materials hard to source? Is it because everyone is into Do It Yourself . No holidays , no work so are folks painting every room , every fence and spending money on their homes ? It is impossible to second guess the reasons . WE can guess but probably will not come anywhere close to working out why things are hard to find on the shop shelves . Covid has changed our world in a way we could never have imagined . Perhaps things will never be the same again.
TravelBEAT OF HAWAII

Will Hawaii Search and Rescue Insurance Be Required as Liability Lurks

Last week’s update on Hawaii hiking incidents stirred some interesting comments about search and rescue. It also brought to mind how other visitor-centric places are handling these extremely costly incidents. Remember that our research indicated that air rescues such as the three performed in just one day here last week could cost from $10k to $47k each time.
LifestylePosted by
Daily Montanan

Yellowstone National Park sees big uptick during Memorial Day weekend

If Memorial Day Weekend is any indicator, Yellowstone National Park could be in for a record-setting year. Park officials report an overall 50 percent increase in number of vehicles in 2021 for the four-day period. Officials in the park released the statistics, comparing them with in 2019 – skipping 2020 because Montana entrances were close […] The post Yellowstone National Park sees big uptick during Memorial Day weekend appeared first on Daily Montanan.
South Kingstown, RIindependentri.com

Under their wing: Local monitors help to save piping plovers

On a cold morning in late April, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service biologist Maureen Durkin watches as a team of four co-workers test their skills at rapidly building a wire mesh “exclosure” on Moonstone Beach in South Kingstown. The six-foot, circular structure is designed to be put around a piping plover nest to allow the sand-colored birds access to their eggs while keeping predators away.
AccidentsWINKNEWS.com

Woman dies after falling in a canyon at Zion National Park

A 26-year-old woman has died after falling in a canyon at a U.S. national park in Utah, officials said. The woman’s body was recovered Sunday evening from Mystery Canyon at Zion National Park, the National Park Service said in a news release. According to visitors, the woman was canyoneering alone...
Florida Stateballingerpublishing.com

Uncovering the History of Underground Railroad Sites in Northwest Florida

Every year, researchers uncover never-before-seen or analyzed documents, artifacts and correspondence that help us better understand landmark historical periods, such as the American Civil War, fought in part right here in Northwest Florida. Through new research brought to light, the 64-acre Fort Barrancas Area, located on the Pensacola Naval Air Station and managed by Gulf Islands National Seashore, has been officially recognized as a site on the Underground Railroad, joining nearly 700 sites, programs and facilities on the National Park Service’s National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom. Contrary to misconception, the network does not refer to a physical subterranean railroad structure, instead the Underground Railroad refers to the network of routes, safe houses and people, both African American and white, that aided enslaved African Americans in their escape to freedom. This national designation helps honor, preserve and promote the history of the black freedom struggle and the resistance to slavery in the United States.