Revealed: your state's stunning county, parish or borough

So what brought us to Chirk Marina? A shortage of paint that is what brought us to the marina. You cannot buy some colours of paint for love nor money. Ducksback paint for fences - any colour apart from grey . What did we want grey of course . Is it right to blame Covid? I guess we will never know . Are the factories producing paint short of workers due to Covid? Are materials hard to source? Is it because everyone is into Do It Yourself . No holidays , no work so are folks painting every room , every fence and spending money on their homes ? It is impossible to second guess the reasons . WE can guess but probably will not come anywhere close to working out why things are hard to find on the shop shelves . Covid has changed our world in a way we could never have imagined . Perhaps things will never be the same again.