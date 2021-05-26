Cancel
Helix HR1000 Recumbent Lateral Trainer

By Fitify
fitnessgizmos.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeet the Helix HR1000 Recumbent Lateral Trainer: an exercise machine that helps you burn more calories by moving your entire lower body with lateral movement. The Helix helps improve knee health. It also increases hip flexibility. More gadgets like this ➡️ : here. This machine comes with a touchscreen computer...

Workoutsfitnessgizmos.com

Jelly Fitness Resistance Bow Fitness Trainer

Meet the Jelly Resistance Bow: a portable fitness trainer you can take anywhere to get a full body workout. The Jelly Fitness Resistance Bow comes with 6 resistance bands from 10lb to 60lb and a door anchor. It has a lightweight design and can be assembled without any tools. The...
Workoutsfitnessgizmos.com

Office Chair Resistance Trainer

So you would like to get more active at work? The Office Chair Resistance Trainer has you covered. It has an aluminum alloy construction and lets you work your chest, arms, and other muscles while sitting down. It ships with an anti-slip foam handle go give you a comfortable grip.
Workoutsthemanual.com

How To Do a Perfect Push-up Every Time, According to a Pro Trainer

Many know Clarence Hairston as one of the more motivating Tempo coaches, leading seven or eight live fitness classes each week, as well as a few goal-focused programs a month designed to build strength and lose weight. But before all that, the 32-year-old PT stud was just a lowly Air Force recruit in boot camp looking to prove himself at push-ups. “I thought I was the coolest guy ever, and in 60 seconds, I was able to do 12,” Hairston, from his home in Alameda, Calif., tells The Manual. But rather than washing out and returning home with his head hung in shame, he began to work in earnest, striving to get better every day. By training’s end, he could do 30 — a modest improvement compared to his capability now, but proof of the payoff that comes with consistent and careful work. Now, when clients come to him with the mistaken belief that he came out of the womb a fully formed push-up god, he quickly corrects them. “It’s a process,” he says. “Trust the process.”
Technologygadgetify.com

ANCHEER 2-in-1 Mini Elliptical Trainer

Meet the ANCHEER EB591 Mini Under Desk Elliptical Trainer: an under desk fitness trainer with 14-inch anti-slip pedals that gives you a good workout indoors. It comes with a built-in monitor to show time, distance, speed, and calories burned. It has a 122lbs flywheel with infinite resistance adjustment. The ANCHEER...
Electronicsconnectedcrib.com

LE Mega MSY3 WiFi/Bluetooth Smart Music System

Meet the LE Mega MSY3 Music System: an internet connected radio with Bluetooth that lets you access over 30000 radio stations from around the world. It comes with Spotify built-in. You can save 20 of your favorite stations. This internet radio also comes with clock and alarm function. More gadgets...
Electronicsconnectedcrib.com

LIVOLO App Controlled Touch Slide Dimmer Switch

Here is a smart dimmer switch that combines with your phone to make your home smarter. The LIVOLO Touch Slide Switch comes with Zigbee, Alexa and Google Assistant support. You can adjust brightness via a drag or by clicking +/-. This light switch is made of tough glass material. [where...
Electronicsgadgetify.com

Garmin Dash Cam 47 with App, Voice Control, Parking Guard

So you are worried about your car getting messed with when you are not around? The Garmin Dash Cam 47 can help. It is a smart car camera with 1080p resolution and 140-degree field of view. It comes with voice control and online file upload for easy access. More gadgets...
Electronicsgadgetify.com

Cubii Go Seated Under Desk Elliptical with App

So you would like to get more active at work or home but don’t have room for a large exercise machine? The Cubii Go Seated Under Desk Elliptical has you covered. It is a portable, lightweight seated exercise machine with built-in wheels and a retractable handle. It has a light up LCD display to show your progress.
Cell Phonesconnectedcrib.com

Space Safe 2 App Smart Safe with Cameras, Motion Sensor

Meet the Space Safe 2: an app connected smart safe that keeps your valuable items out of the hands of strangers. It comes with WiFi, internal/external cameras, and a 10″ touchscreen LCD display. The Space Safe 2 is reinforced with 10-gauage steel. It has accelerometer, temperature, and humidity sensors. This...
Amazonfitnessgizmos.com

2-in-1 Foldable Rowing and Ab Glider

In the past few years, we have covered plenty of amazing ab machines and rowers here. This 2-in-1 exercise machine gives you the best of both worlds. It is a rower that doubles as an ab glider. It has adjustable height and removable parts. More gadgets like this ➡️ :...
Cell Phonesgadgetify.com

Perchmount Clip: Mount Your Phone to Dumbbells, Bikes, Barbells

Here is a fitness mount that lets you attach your smartphone to dumbbells, barbells, exercise bikes and other gym equipment. The Perchmount Clip has a durable grip to secure your phone. It rotates 360 degrees, so you can get the right angle. More gadgets like this: here. The Perchmount Clip...
Shoppingspygoodies.com

Condor Tortuga Neck Knife

Here is another compact knife that you can easily carry with you anywhere. The Condor Tortuga Neck Knife has a fixed blade made of 1075 carbon steel. It has a black/gray micarta handle. It has a gray kydex sheath for neck carry. You may also want to see. The Tortuga...
Carsfitnessgizmos.com

TrosssMolly 3S Rotating Ab Wheel

Here is an ab wheel that lets you do more. The 3S Ab Wheel has a handle and wheels that are rotatable 90 degrees. You can use this on cement, wooden, and carpet floors. It can withstand up to 100kg of weight. These ab wheels are compact enough to easily fit in your gym bag.
WorkoutsPosted by
EatThis

Exercise Tricks That Will Help You Slim Down Faster, Says Trainer

Here's your basic checklist if you want to slim down and get lean: You need to eat at a calorie deficit with a healthy diet, you need to do both strength training and cardio exercises, and, when you're not at the gym, you need to move around as much as possible and get in plenty of walks, which will help you burn even more fat and aid in your recovery. Also, get good sleep.
Electronicsgadgetify.com

Magma Lite Motion Lamp by Haggerty Enterprises

Meet Magma Lite by Haggerty Enterprises: a motorized motion lamp that puts on a mesmerizing show in the dark. It can move in both directions. You can easily change and experiment with different kinds of bulbs.The below video shows it in action:. Gaming content, Boosts, & Video subscriptions: TwitchPrime for...
ElectronicsPopular Mechanics

Tempur-Pedic’s New Smart Base Adds Sleep-Tracking Data to Adjustable Beds

The Takeaway: Tempur-Pedic added smart connectivity and sleep-tracking capability to its adjustable power bases. I dug into the data to discover the root cause of a poor night’s slumber and utilized the adjustable base to improve my sleep schedule and the comfort of my sleep environment. Easy-to-use app with in-depth...
Workoutsgadgetify.com

Wreck Bag XT: Sand-Free Weight Bag with Handles

Here is a sand-free workout bag that helps you take your exercises to the next level. The Wreck Bag XT weight bag comes with up to 50lbs of weight. It doesn’t take a lot of space but adds more intensity to your workouts. Since it comes pre-filled, you can get started with it right away.
Electronicsgadgetify.com

Rabbit Tanaka Blacklight Optical Illusion Disk

Meet the Rabbit Tanaka Blacklight Optical Illusion Disk: a motorized psychedelic display that puts on a trippy show when exposed to UV blacklight. This orange and black triangle shaped OP-ART creates kaleidoscopic imagery as it rotates. It can move in both directions. The below video shows it in action:. [HT]
Electronicsgadgetify.com

Evo 614 iQ Smartphone Controlled Robotic Pool Cleaner

Cleaning your pool is a whole lot easier when you have a smart robot vacuum cleaner like the Evo 614 iQ around. This automatic pool cleaner has brushes on the front and back to scrub slime away effectively. You can control it with the iAquaLink app on your iOS or Android device.