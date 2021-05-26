Earthquakes Issue Statement on Shooting in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. – The San Jose Earthquakes issued the following statement regarding this morning's shooting near Downtown San Jose. The Earthquakes are deeply saddened by the events that took place this morning at the VTA Facility not far from PayPal Park. We are praying for the victims, their families, and all associated with the Valley Transportation Authority, and want to express our appreciation to all first responders for arriving at the scene quickly.