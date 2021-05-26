Cancel
Summit County, OH

A ray of sunshine: Summit County girl gets custom t-shirt for every chemo treatment from her neighbor

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN, Ohio — Sometimes, all you need is a bit of sunshine. That’s what 9-year-old Payton Green got as she underwent treatment for a brain tumor. Payton is from the City of Green in Summit County. Back in 2019, Payton’s parents first realized something was wrong when she suddenly couldn’t hold a pencil, draw, or write with her right hand, which had been her dominant side. They also said that her right side began seizing up when she would try to hold something.

Summit County, OHbeaconjournal.com

Relay For Life of Summit County starts new path this year

The annual fundraising event for the American Cancer Society is following a new path in Summit County and will offer a virtual and drive-thru event next month. The committees for the Cuyahoga Falls and Stow-Munroe Falls-Hudson Relay For Life events have joined forces to host one combined annual event. "We...
Ohio StateCanton Repository

Ohio drops COVID-19 mask mandate for vaccinated people. Read the health order

Ohio no longer requires fully vaccinated people to wear masks indoors in most situations, under a revised health order released late Monday afternoon. The revised order sets separate face covering and social distancing rules of people based on their vaccination status. The order will expire June 2, along with all other remaining health orders except those for nursing homes, assisted living facilities and data collection.
Ohio StateCleveland News - Fox 8

Ohio Covid-19 vaccine for kids: What parents need to know

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine urged parents who are grappling with the decision to get their child age 12-18 vaccinated against COVID-19 to take a look at the facts. “Now that 12-year-olds and up can be vaccinated, we know that parents and their children have more questions,”...
Hudson, OHmytownneo.com

Drive for food, personal items fills up mobile food pantry

A May 4 drive to collect food and personal hygiene items for Hudson families in need resulted in nearly 1,800 donated items and filled to capacity a new mobile food pantry van serving northern Summit County. Hosted by the Hudson Community Foundation, donations were collected by volunteers from The Emergency...
Summit County, OHmytownneo.com

Relay For Life of Summit County: Calling All Survivors

Calling all Survivors. It's getting closer to this year’s Relay For Life of Summit County. Relay For Life is about celebrating Survivors and now more than ever, Relay For Life wants to honor you. If you are a cancer survivor, go to the Relay website to register or call 1-800-227-2345 and register with Relay For Life of Summit County. On the Relay website you can register as a survivor, join a team, donate, purchase luminaria, or find details for our 2021 event. Visit www.relayforlife.org/summitoh.
Summit County, OHCleveland News - Fox 8

Summit County to host drive-thru vaccine clinic for 12 to 15 year olds

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– Summit County Public Health will host an extended drive-thru vaccination clinic next week with approval expected of the Pfizer shot for those ages 12 to 15. The Centers for Disease Control Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is meeting Wednesday to discuss recommending the COVID-19 vaccine for younger...
Summit County, OHAkron Leader Publications

Spree for All welcoming hikers of all abilities

SUMMIT COUNTY — Spree for All, a Summit Metro Parks hiking event that includes 11 trail options this year, is taking place now through June 30. The annual event is designed for families with young children and those who use wheelchairs, walkers and canes, according to park officials. Shown at...
Summit County, OHbeaconjournal.com

Summit County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 39% of people fully vaccinated

Some 39% of people living in Summit County are fully vaccinated as of May 11, according to data from the Ohio Department of Health. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).
Summit County, OHbeaconjournal.com

More homeless seeking less help during pandemic, forcing providers to rethink how to help

The coronavirus has kept a growing number of homeless people from seeking shelter in Summit County. “None of us were going to a shelter. That wasn’t happening. No way," said Rebecca Reeder, a 50-year-old widow who has slept in a tent on the northern edge of downtown Akron during the pandemic. "When this virus broke out, homeless people were scared. We were very scared."
Summit County, OHsummitcountyco.gov

Summit County Experiences COVID-19 Death

SUMMIT COUNTY – Summit County Public Health has confirmed the death of a Summit County resident due to COVID-19. The 49-year-old unvaccinated male with underlying conditions died on May 4. “We are deeply saddened to experience another death in our community due to COVID. Our thoughts are with his family...