A ray of sunshine: Summit County girl gets custom t-shirt for every chemo treatment from her neighbor

GREEN, Ohio — Sometimes, all you need is a bit of sunshine. That’s what 9-year-old Payton Green got as she underwent treatment for a brain tumor. Payton is from the City of Green in Summit County. Back in 2019, Payton’s parents first realized something was wrong when she suddenly couldn’t hold a pencil, draw, or write with her right hand, which had been her dominant side. They also said that her right side began seizing up when she would try to hold something.