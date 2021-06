SALYERSVILLE – A Magoffin County grand jury released the following indictments on May 7:. Larry Martin, 58, of Gifford Road, Salyersville, is charged on one count of first-degree sexual abuse, victim under 12 years of age, which is a Class C felony. According to the indictment, from approximately April 15 through May 15, 2019, Martin allegedly subjected another person to sexual contact who was incapable of consent because the child was less than 12 years of age.