Trust Nature to have best plan for baby deer

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the next several weeks, whitetail does will be giving birth to fawns throughout the county. If you stumble across one of these newborns, do you know what to do?. More often than not when we find one we look around to see if its mother is stranding close by. When we do not see a doe we naturally assume that the fawn is orphaned and will perish if we do not come its aid. Actually, the best thing we can do is not touch it and quickly walk away.

Getting outdoors is about to top many people’s priority list and the DWR has an important reminder as you find adventures to be had in the Uintah Basin. “As you are out hiking and camping this summer, don’t be surprised if you come across a deer fawn or an elk calf during late May or early June,” shares the announcement. “If you do see one, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources requests that you not touch, try to feed or take the baby animal home — doing so can have fatal consequences for the animal and could result in injury to you...If you do happen to see one in the wild, you probably won’t see its mother. Not seeing its mother might lead you to believe that the animal has been abandoned, but that is rarely the case. Fawns are born with a creamy brown coat that’s covered with white spots. This camouflaged coat allows the fawn to blend in with its surroundings. Fawns also don’t give off much scent, so it’s difficult for predators to smell them. Hiding is the best way for fawns to stay safe right after they are born. Then, after two or three weeks, the fawn grows strong enough to start accompanying its mother.” It is illegal to keep wildlife in captivity and can result in a class A misdemeanor. If you believe that a baby animal is injured or sick, report it to the nearest DWR office.