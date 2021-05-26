Trust Nature to have best plan for baby deer
During the next several weeks, whitetail does will be giving birth to fawns throughout the county. If you stumble across one of these newborns, do you know what to do?. More often than not when we find one we look around to see if its mother is stranding close by. When we do not see a doe we naturally assume that the fawn is orphaned and will perish if we do not come its aid. Actually, the best thing we can do is not touch it and quickly walk away.www.mymcr.net