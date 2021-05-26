Obituary: Bert B. Dominy

Of Fort Worth, veteran professor of theology, died May 19. He was 83. He was born Jan. 9, 1938 to Bert F. and Jewell Dominy in Houston. He married Jo Dominy on August 10, 1962, in Lubbock. He began his teaching career at Wayland Baptist University in 1966. He moved to Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in the fall of 1968 and taught systematic theology there through the spring of 2001. Dominy completed his teaching career at Baylor University’s Truett Theological Seminary, teaching there until his retirement in 2007. One of his greatest joys was preaching as an interim pastor in churches in Texas and the world. His colleague Joel Gregory said of Dominy: “He was a gracious combination of friend, encourager, academic and churchman. His roots were deep in the soil of Texas Baptists, but his comprehension of theology was global and nuanced.” Dominy is survived by his wife of 58 years, Jo Dominy; son, Steven Dominy and wife Missy; daughter, Susan Dominy; and two grandchildren.