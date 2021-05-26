Cancel
Walmart Apologizes To Customers After Racist N-Word Emails

By Christopher Smith
theboxhouston.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWalmart found itself in the middle of a digital controversy to begin the week thanks to emails containing racial slurs that were sent to people customers. This past Monday (May 26), dozens of Twitter users went on the social media platform to express their outrage over their information being used to first create fake shopping accounts with the retail company, then receiving auto-generated “Welcome to Walmart” emails with the initial line reading, “Welcome to Walmart, N—–”.

MinoritiesCNN

Walmart says a 'bad actor' sent racist emails from its account

New York (CNN Business) — Dozens of people took to Twitter on Monday to say they received emails with a racial slur from a Walmart account after someone created fake accounts with their addresses on the company's site. An auto-generated "Welcome to Walmart" email, which was sent to the accounts...
MinoritiesMySanAntonio

Walmart Slammed for "Offensive and Unacceptable" Email With Racist Slur

Twitter users were up in arms on Monday after reporting that they had received an email from Walmart containing a racial slur. The message, which was an auto-generated welcome message that is sent out to new users when they sign up for an account on the Walmart site, used the N-word in place of what would normally be a person’s first name when they register a new account.
Madison Heights, MIHerald-Palladium

Lawsuit: Metal put in server's salad after n-word complaints

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (AP) — A Black woman is suing a suburban Detroit restaurant where she used to work, saying co-workers put a sharp metal object in her salad after she complained to managers that they frequently used a racial slur in her presence. Zenarra James filed the lawsuit Thursday...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Best Life

Walmart Is Making This Major Change Starting Saturday

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Walmart served as a vital place to stock up on household necessities for millions of people. However, the realities of the virus also made it necessary to change certain policies to comply with public health guidelines and local ordinances. But as the pandemic continues to wind down, Walmart has just announced a major change it is making that will go into effect over the weekend. Read on to see what the world's largest retailer is doing at its stores.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

Walmart Is Getting Rid of This Starting Tuesday

On May 13, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) abruptly changed its guidance on masks for the fully vaccinated population, suggesting that if you're two weeks out from your final shot, you no longer need to wear a face covering outside or inside, no matter how crowded the space is. The decision left every company across the country scrambling to figure out whether or not they would be putting the CDC's new mask recommendations into practice and, as the world's largest retailer, people were particularly curious about what Walmart would do at its stores.
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
Josue Torres

Chick-fil-A racist? Black worker says the chain dismissed her complaint of being ‘inappropriately touched’

In a popular Twitter video, a former Black Chick-fil-A employee, explains why she felt discriminated against while working at one of the fast-food chain’s locations. She shared a video captioned “i worked at Chick fila and today I quit. here is a summary as to why,” from her Twitter username @anisahkyera. The video has over 6 million views since it was posted on May 13. It has received over 289,000 likes and has been retweeted 78,000 times.
Minoritiesrnbcincy.com

Shein Removes Racist Phone Case From Website After Receiving Backlash

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Online fast fashion retailer Shein was under fire last week when shoppers became aware of a racist phone case that was being sold on the retailer’s website. The phone case showed a design of a handcuffed Black person being outlined in chalk by a white hand, and was advertised as a new product retailing for $1.50. Screenshots of the phone case were posted online and instantly sparked criticism from customers as many shoppers were shocked to find that the retailer would sell something so bold, especially in light of the racial reckoning we’ve experienced the last year.
The Villages, FLPosted by
Shore News Network

Do you want fries with that racism? Upset with Burger King order, woman drops the n-word

The African American worker serving 77-ear-old Judith Black at the Burger King in The Villages in Florida made the mistake of serving a Whopper with a tomato that was just a little bit too thick. So she did what she felt was the most rational decision in such a stituation.She called the workers in the restaurant “n-ggers” and threw the sandwich at them.According to police, on April 30th, 2021 , at approximately 6:12 pm, deputies were dispatched to a disturbance at 5845 Seven Mile Drive, Burger King. “Prior to our arrival, we were advised by Sumter County Dispatch that the suspect had hit a worker at the Burger King with a burger,” a police report said. “They also stated that the suspect had just left in a white Ram pickup truck with the license plate number LC9IW, which was obtained via a video from another worker at the Burger King.”
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

Former Starbucks barista sparks backlash after claiming he purposely gave some customers decaffeinated coffee

A man who claims to be a former Starbucks barista has sparked backlash on TikTok after alleging that he used to give customers decaffeinated coffee when they asked for regular.On Tuesday, the TikTok user, who goes by the username @dolltin on the app, where he has more than 38,000 followers, created the TikTok in response to another user, who claimed that she gives “rude customers decaf espresso to start their day”.“It’s 100 per cent true,” @dolltin said in the video. “I worked at Starbucks for two years, I decafed so many rude people.“I would decaf people just if I felt...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Distractify

Burger King Worker Roasts Customer Who Said Uniform Was "Distraction' to Husband

If you've ever worked in customer service — whether it's fast food, retail, a call center, etc. — then you know that putting up with rude customers is endlessly frustrating. But dealing with straight-up nonsensical people who make you throw up your hands in defeat while declaring, "WTF?!" is the absolute worst. A Burger King worker experienced such a situation recently while on the job, and she decided to vent on TikTok about a woman who berated her for her uniform, of all things.
RestaurantsPosted by
FanSided

Burger King: The Whopper now has a Twitter account

In an attempt to show everyone that the adage “Better late than never” is still very true, Burger King is jumping into the Great Chicken Sandwich Wars. Yes, we know the wars have ended and everyone has moved on to other things, but someone obviously didn’t tell Burger King. Launching...