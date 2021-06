Warning: Massive spoilers below. Of all the twists and turns in Mare of Easttown, the last segment of the fifth episode, “Illusions,” is by far the most intense. In the span of about eight minutes, viewers witness the solving of one of the show’s two big mysteries, an incredibly tense and claustrophobia-inducing chase sequence, and the deaths of Evan Peters’s beloved Detective Colin Zabel and Jeb Kreager’s evil kidnapper Wayne Potts. For director Craig Zobel, who helmed the entire season, getting this one right was tough, both technically and emotionally. In advance of the season (or series) finale, we asked him to share why this segment, shot on both a soundstage and on location in the Philadelphia suburbs in fall 2020, was the hardest part of Mare to film.