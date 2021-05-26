Cancel
Watch: Her Way – Overcoming Feminine Stereotypes

By Trail Runner magazine
trailrunnermag.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Her Way” illustrates how we all have the ability to be and achieve more if assumptions and stereotypes are ignored. the film tells the stories of three women who have chosen to ignore stereotypes as they chart unique life paths—a single mother and member of the first all-female firefighting team in South Africa; a Chinese-born structural engineer and trail runner in New Zealand; and a delivery nurse and mother of four with a love for America’s National Parks.

www.trailrunnermag.com
