Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fitness

Becky G Credits *This* Cardio-Strength Move With Keeping Her Core and Glutes Strong

By Zoe Weiner
Posted by 
Well+Good
Well+Good
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eeTOd_0aCEo41w00

Over the course of the past year, singer Becky G used the pandemic-induced break to figure out what makes her feel like her best self. “I have a very public career where a lot of the things I do are for my fans or my team or to meet a deadline for my schedule, but [I finally had a chance to ask myself]: ‘What do I do for me?'” she says. “I realized that what makes me feel empowered and strong is when I’m being healthy and giving myself even 20 minutes a day of stretching or movement.” After realizing she was burnt out, she took the time to prioritize her health and wellness, “and it’s now one of the key balances to my lifestyle,” she says.

Her regular routine is a mixture of movement, and on any given day includes boxing, playing soccer, riding her Peloton bike, and of course, a whole lot dance cardio. “I like to do high cardio stuff,” she says. “It’s really great for me, because I like to get my heartbeat going and activate my full body,” she says.

These days, the “Shower” singer is prepping for her just-announced Vegas residency, and though she loves to sample all kinds of different workouts, there’s one move in particular she’s been relying on to keep her body strong. “Dancing in heels onstage isn’t exactly safe, so you need a lot of core and lower body strength to not only make sure you’re making it up and down the stairs safely, but to also be sure you’re feeling confident in your movement,” she says. “So I would say I have a love/hate relationship with jump squats, which I know are really good for getting your heart rate going while activating the muscles in my legs at the same time.”

But beyond making her strong enough to dance on stage, she says there’s a deeper reason to why she works out. “There were times in my life where people were applauding how I looked, but I knew that I felt the complete opposite on the inside,” she says. Now, the singer has partnered with Michelob Ultra to share that message with her fans through a “Friends and Familia” 20-minute high-intensity virtual workout, which she’ll host live on Instagram today (May 26). “[Fitness] has helped my overall mental health to elevate from a very, very low place to a point where I now feel really empowered,” says Gomez. “That’s something I want to share with my community, the Latin community.”

Dancing in heels aside, “It’s so easy to get caught up in how things look, but healthy isn’t a look—it’s a feeling,” says Gomez. “It has nothing to do with your physical appearance and everything to do with what’s going on inside.”

Oh hi! You look like someone who loves free workouts, discounts for cult-fave wellness brands, and exclusive Well+Good content. Sign up for Well+, our online community of wellness insiders, and unlock your rewards instantly.

Well+Good

Well+Good

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
646K+
Views
ABOUT

Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.

 https://www.wellandgood.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Becky G
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardio#Squats#Boxing#Break Time#Latin#Core#Free Workouts#Things#Dancing#Movement#Peloton Bike#Cult Fave Wellness Brands#Wellness Insiders#Stage#Burnt#Discounts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
WorkoutsPosted by
Well+Good

The ‘Blast-Off Bear Plank’ Combines 3 of the Hardest Cardio Core Exercises Into a Single Move

The classic plank is one of the most foundational fitness moves. Mountain climbers are nothing more than “running planks,” push-ups are really just “moving planks,” and even burpees require you to hold the position for a beat before exploding up into a jump squat. You’d be hard pressed to find a modality that doesn’t rely on a plank in some capacity, and trainers are constantly innovating to find new—and more effective—ways to integrate it into their workouts. Just when I thought I’d experienced every rendition (on this very site, we’ve written about everything from the “Spiderman plank” to the “juggling plank”), trainer Tiffani Robbins introduced me to the “blast-off bear plank,” and my core (and glute, and shoulder) muscles will never be the same.
WorkoutsPosted by
Well+Good

The Benefits of Static Hold Exercises Impact Every Muscle in Your Body

While movement and cardio can improve fitness, burn calories, and keep your heart healthy, there are reasons to slow down and do more focused work that doesn’t require much movement at all. Holding an exercise and practicing stillness is a good way to target specific muscle groups and train them in a way that’s not aerobic but rather strength conditioning based.
WorkoutsPosted by
Well+Good

Trainers Say ‘3-Way Glutes’ Are the Secret to a Strong Backside

Let’s talk about your butt! Specifically, your butt muscles. You see, your buns are made up of a whole group of muscles—three, to be exact: the gluteus maximus, gluteus medius, and gluteus minimus. These, as you may have already guessed, are referred to collectively as “the glutes,” and they serve a number of purposes including extension and rotation, abduction and adduction, and preventing pain in the low back and knees. Strong glutes contribute to a healthier, happier more mobile body.
Workoutslifetime.life

STRONG BODY, STRONG MIND: Moving With Ease

At a powerlifting meet I attended several years ago — amid cheers of “Go get ’em!” and “You’ve got this!” — a coach called out three surprising words of encouragement to an athlete who was gearing up to squat with several hundred pounds loaded on her back: “Make it easy!”
MinoritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Becky G Reflects on Playing Groundbreaking LGBTQ Character in ‘Power Rangers’ Ahead of Pride Week: ‘I Was So Honored’

The role of a lifetime! Becky G has nothing but good memories about working on 2017’s Power Rangers and representing the LGBTQ community with her character. “[It] was such a big deal for me as an actress,” Becky G, 24, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, May 20, while reflecting on her character the Yellow Power Ranger a.k.a. Trini Kwan’s onscreen struggle with her sexuality.
WorkoutsMindBodyGreen

mbg moves: A 7-Minute Heart-Opening Dance Cardio Workout

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Welcome to mbg moves! We've been working out at home more than ever lately—and we know our readers are, too. To help keep your fitness routine feeling fresh, we're releasing a new at-home workout every Monday to start your week off strong. Each month will feature routines from a different incredible trainer we adore. Now, let's get moving with our spotlight trainers: Jules Bakshi and Gabi Cortez.
WorkoutsYoga Journal

How to Build a Strong Core Without Sit-Ups

I once believed that sit-ups were the best way to create a strong core, so I diligently did many of them. But my Navasana (Boat Pose) still felt unpleasant. I chalked it up to weak abs and did more and more sit-ups. It wasn’t until I began to study anatomy that I started to understand why this approach wasn’t creating the strong core I was after. Once I started to recognize how abdominal muscles function during movement—and applied this new knowledge to Boat Pose—not only was the asana much easier, but I found that I also liked doing it.
Workoutsboxrox.com

Build Core Strength with these Resistance Band Ab Exercises

Many of us aren’t lucky enough to have the space (or funds!) for a home gym, but that doesn’t mean we get to sit out on our next workout. These resistance band ab exercises will help you build a strong and stable core from home. Along with equipment-free and bodyweight...
Miami, FLComplex

Emotional Oranges Keep It Sunny in “Down to Miami” Video f/ Becky G

Becky G and Emotional Oranges are ready to fly us out to Miami, just in time for summer. The L.A.-based R&B duo teamed up with the pop star for their collab “Down to Miami” just a couple months back, but today they’re heating things up with a fiery new video featuring a bright sun, fly fits and—of course—plenty of oranges.
Workoutsfitnessgizmos.com

Joshua Folding Fitness Bench for Core, Strength Training

Every fitness enthusiast knows the importance of investing in a decent workout bench. This Folding Fitness Bench has a space saving design and works great for ab & strength training. It can be used for sit ups, push ups, and leg lifts. It has 6 aback positions and 4 seat positions to give you a full body workout.
WorkoutsPosted by
Well+Good

7 Trainers Share the Workouts That Got Them in the Best Shape of Their Lives

There really is a workout for everyone. After all, exercise isn’t a one-size-fits-all kind of thing. With a variety of goals, personalities, and preferences comes a variety of options in the fitness world. And no one knows that better than trainers, who are experts in some modalities and near beginners in others. To celebrate the diversity of movement, we’ve asked seven trainers for their favorite workouts. You know, the ones that leave them feeling like they’re not only in the best shape of their lives, but that they also enjoy doing on a daily basis.
Workoutsoxygenmag.com

Glute Bridge With Abductor Pulse

Lie faceup on the floor with your knees bent, your feet flat on the floor and a mini-band around your thighs just above your knees. Pressing your knees outward against the band tension to active the glutes, perform a glute bridge. At the top, hold the bridge position and do three quick reps of hip abduction (pressing your knees out, then back in), then lower back down to the floor. That’s one rep.
WorkoutsInverse

Core strength: why is it important and how do you maintain it?

Many people have become more sedentary in recent times with lockdowns and working from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. If you’re moving less, this may have impacted your core strength. Or, you may just be thinking you need to improve it. So, what exactly is the core? And why...
WorkoutsPosted by
SELF

A 15-Minute Cardio Workout for When Your Body Just Needs to Move

When you're stressful, adding an hour-long workout to the mix might make it even worse. But if you still want to move, a 15-minute cardio workout can be just what you need. So many of us can benefit from a short and sweet workout, whether your fitness level is beginner or more advanced. “Light and fun exercise gives you the freedom to just move,” NASM-certified personal trainer Kila Duncan, founder of Purely Strong Fitness, tells SELF. “You don’t have to think so much and you have the ability to just let go of what’s going on in your life.” Sign us up!
WorkoutsPosted by
Well+Good

Anyone (Literally, Anyone) Can Do a Handstand Push-Up With This Strength-Building Plan

Of all of the impressive fitness moves that show up on my Instagram “Explore” page, the handstand push-up wins the top spot. On their own, handstands and push-ups are no joke, and when you put them together? It’s enough to make my upper body hurt just thinking about it. But as difficult as they appear, with the right training they’re totally possible for us mere mortals to achieve. Keep reading for everything you need to know about mastering the move that’s sure to make you stronger… and impress your Instagram followers in the process.
WorkoutsPosted by
Well+Good

This Classic Move Fires Up the Biggest Muscle In Your Arms—But You’re Probably Doing It Wrong

When you think about working your triceps, the first thing that probably pops to mind (well, after blerg, obviously) is the classic tricep dip. This exercise fires up not only your triceps, but also your shoulders, core, and other arm muscles. However, it’s important to make sure you’re performing the move correctly in order to prevent injury and, you know, make sure you’re not wasting time. On this episode of Well+Good’s YouTube series The Right Way, professional dancer and trainer Sydney Lotuaco shows us how to do tricep dips so that you’ll be able to reap the exercise’s maximum benefits without hurting yourself in the process.