New Orleans, LA

Christmas Tree drop returns for first time since COVID-19 pandemic

By Heath Allen
WDSU
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS — The annual Christmas Tree drop returned after a brief hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. Heath Allen reports on how the initiative helps restore and create new wetlands.

#Christmas Tree#Covid 19 Pandemic#Hiatus#Wetlands#Time#Drop
