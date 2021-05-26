Christmas Tree drop returns for first time since COVID-19 pandemic

President Joe Biden has called for a national reckoning with America’s legacy of racist violence, as the president commemorated the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre, which was fuelled by a white mob that displaced thousands of Black residents and killed as many as 300 people.“My fellow Americans, this was not a riot. This was a massacre,” he said following a moment of silence.After decades in the shadows, the history of the massacre has been elevated to the White House, as Mr Biden becomes the first president to memorialise the atrocities from Tulsa within the last century.He argued that...