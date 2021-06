The Lincoln Police Department’s Traffic Enforcement Unit will join in a nationwide “Click it or Ticket” Enforcement effort from Monday, May 24, to Sunday, June 6, 2021. Officers will be conducting enforcement throughout the city, concentrating on areas with high injury accident rates. We will be placing special emphasis on those drivers who are not wearing a seat belt. We will also be watching closely for child restraint violations. The Nebraska Office of Highway Safety is providing overtime funding for increased enforcement during this campaign.