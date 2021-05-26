Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

PayPal To Begin Allowing Bitcoin Withdrawals

By Luke Conway
Posted by 
The Street Crypto
The Street Crypto
 8 days ago

In an announcement during the Consensus conference on Wednesday, PayPal's head of cryptocurrency, Jose Fernandez da Ponte, said that the company will soon be letting its users send Bitcoin and other cryptos out of PayPal.

Don’t miss out on how smart money is playing the crypto game. Subscribe to our premium newsletter - Crypto Investor.

PayPal plans to add support for third-party wallet transfers which will allow the platform's users to move cryptocurrencies out of PayPal and into private wallets.

This will also allow Venmo users to withdrawal cryptocurrency from the app and send it to other wallets or services. Now, Venmo and PayPal users will be able to send cryptocurrencies to each other as well. Da Ponte did not give further details about when PayPal and Venmo plan to integrate this feature.

This story is developing.

The Street Crypto

The Street Crypto

247
Followers
128
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

The Street Crypto delivers breaking news and in-depth analysis on cryptocurrency.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jose Fernandez#Cryptocurrencies#Investor Money#Private Money#Smart Money#Paypal Users#Withdrawal Cryptocurrency#Venmo Users#Crypto Investor#Private Wallets#Company#Subscribe#Feature
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Technology
News Break
Paypal
News Break
Economy
News Break
Crypto
Related
Retailtheblockcrypto.com

Paxful launches e-commerce tool to let businesses receive bitcoin payments

Paxful, a peer-to-peer (P2P) marketplace with over six million users, announced Thursday the launch of its e-commerce tool Paxful Pay, according to a release from the firm. “To date, Paxful Pay has only worked with a limited number of merchants — just over 100 — in select regions to test the product and improve its capabilities,” Paxful CEO and co-founder Artur Schaback told The Block. “With the official launch of Paxful Pay, we’re ramping up onboarding and expect to bring on more merchants globally.”
Credits & LoansElko Daily Free Press

Using A Credit Card To Send Money On PayPal—Should You?

PayPal is a convenient way to send money to a friend or family member and was probably the largest force in changing the way we send money to other people. In 2020, 44% of survey respondents in the U.S. had used a service like PayPal to send money to friends or acquaintances in the prior 12 months.
MarketsPosted by
The Street Crypto

Bitstamp's Graftieaux Sees 'Huge Appetite' for Crypto

Welcome to The Ask, where each week Crypto Investor interviews essential voices doing the work to make crypto ‘mainstream.’ Exchange lightly edited. This week, senior reporter Stacy Elliott spoke with JB Graftieaux, the newly appointed managing director, overseeing Bitstamp’s European market. Before rejoining Bitstamp — he was the company’s chief compliance officer from 2014 to 2016 — he was the chief compliance officer at PayPal. Subscribe for full article.
Businessbitcoinmagazine.com

Interview: Nick Szabo On His Bitcoin 2021 Keynote About Bitcoin And The History Of Money

Nick Szabo is a cypherpunk and cryptocurrency pioneer who in the 1990s proposed smart contracts as well as Bit Gold, a predecessor to Bitcoin. He has also written some of the most influential articles in the cryptocurrency space, including “Shelling Out: The Origins Of Money,” “Trusted Third Parties Are Security Holes” and “Money, Blockchains, And Social Scalability.”
Marketssmartasset.com

What Is DeFi (Decentralized Finance)?

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is a global, peer-to-peer system of storing and transferring assets without the structure, restriction and costs of a traditional centralized banking system. Advocates assert that DeFi can do everything a bank – whether brick-and-mortar or online-only – can do, only faster and more transparently through digital smart contracts on public ledger blockchainslike Ethereum. Here’s what you need to know about this emerging technology. Consider working with a financial advisor if you’re thinking of moving into either cryptocurrencies or using DeFi.
TechnologyMac Observer

PayPal Cancels Customer Who Donates to Tor Browser

The Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) reports that a PayPal has shut down the account of a person who had recently donated to the privacy browser Tor. Larry Brandt says he’s had his PayPal account for 20 years, and his main use of the payment platform is to help fund servers that support Tor nodes. The Tor project is a network designed to be anonymous and to fight censorship, where users are routed through multiple, private servers before delivering the final web destination.
InternetAndroid Headlines

eBay Sellers Will Have To Bypass PayPal Under New Terms

EBay sellers will no longer be able to use PayPal under new terms of use. The e-commerce giant is gearing up to introduce a myriad of new changes this week. With new terms of use for eBay coming into effect, sellers will be paid directly rather than via PayPal. The online auction house was acquired by PayPal in 2002. Since then, the two companies have worked in partnership.
MarketsCoinDesk

JPMorgan Job Posts Hint at Bank’s Broader Cryptocurrency Ambitions

Together, the prospective hires add some weight to JPMorgan’s gradual turnabout on digital assets. After years of CEO Jamie Dimon badmouthing bitcoin, the bank, which has never explicitly confirmed previous CoinDesk reporting that it was launching a private fund, has begun laying a broader foundation for the crypto space. The...
MarketsPosted by
HackerNoon

7 Best Crypto Saving Accounts to Earn Up To 12% Bitcoin Interest

A cryptocurrency is a digital or virtual currency that uses encryption techniques to secure the network. Unlike fiat currencies, they do not have the stress and bottlenecks that come with carrying paper money around. Also, they are completely decentralized and do not have any central controlling authority. Rather it’s a currency of the people by the people and for the people.
Economylibertysentinel.org

PayPal Cancels Liberty Sentinel

The radical Big Tech company, founded by a homosexual Bilderberg attendee, seems to hate Christians and viciously discriminate against believers. Far-left payment processing company PayPal seems to hate Christians so much that, in its zeal to silence and destroy them, it is willing to ignore its fiduciary duty to shareholders and jeopardize its near-monopoly status in the market.
MarketsPosted by
pymnts

BitPay CEO: Consumers Want To Spend Crypto Wealth At Merchants

If you want to spend it — will they come? Apologies to the old baseball movie, but the question is a fair one. As cryptocurrencies continue to gather their fair share of headlines, consumers are becoming more interested in how, where and when they’ll be able to take those digital offerings and use them in everyday spend.
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

PayPal Invests $135 Million To Help Advance Economic Equality

PayPal Holdings said it will deposit $135 million with "mission-driven" financial institutions (FIs) and managers that help members of minority groups "fight barriers to economic equity." One of the recipients of the San Jose, California-based company's financial infusion is OneUnited Bank, which on its website describes itself as "the first...
Technologyslashdot.org

PayPal Shuts Down Long-Time Tor Supporter With No Recourse

An anonymous reader quotes a report from the Electronic Frontier Foundation:. Larry Brandt, a long-time supporter of internet freedom, used his nearly 20-year-old PayPal account to put his money where his mouth is. His primary use of the payment system was to fund servers to run Tor nodes, routing internet traffic in order to safeguard privacy and avoid country-level censorship. Now Brandt's PayPal account has been shut down, leaving many questions unanswered and showing how financial censorship can hurt the cause of internet freedom around the world.
Commodities & Futurebitcoinist.com

Dohrnii – the first trading platform for the cryptocurrency market that enables automated investing

Trading algorithms have the ability to react to market shifts and perform thousands of actions at a split second, something that is beyond the capabilities of human traders. In 2020, more than 90% of all trades in the Forex market were performed by trading algorithms. Large institutions such as investment banks, pension, mutual, and hedge funds that are operating on a high scale leverage these algorithms to save up on labor costs and overall reach better bottom line performance.
Businesshypebeast.com

eBay Will No Longer Use PayPal's Payment Processor on Its Site

EBay and PayPal‘s almost two decades-long relationship has come to an end. The e-commerce giant updated its terms of service on Monday to inform sellers that any collected funds will no longer be credited to their PayPal account and will instead be deposited into their bank account directly. “Managed payments...