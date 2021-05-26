PayPal To Begin Allowing Bitcoin Withdrawals

In an announcement during the Consensus conference on Wednesday, PayPal's head of cryptocurrency, Jose Fernandez da Ponte, said that the company will soon be letting its users send Bitcoin and other cryptos out of PayPal.

PayPal plans to add support for third-party wallet transfers which will allow the platform's users to move cryptocurrencies out of PayPal and into private wallets.

This will also allow Venmo users to withdrawal cryptocurrency from the app and send it to other wallets or services. Now, Venmo and PayPal users will be able to send cryptocurrencies to each other as well. Da Ponte did not give further details about when PayPal and Venmo plan to integrate this feature.

This story is developing.