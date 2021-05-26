Jim Cramer: Google's Healthcare Deal With HCA Is Huge

As far as earnings are concerned, this is the tail end of a season most traders consider over. In addition, this is a short week, and there are no quarterly results scheduled for release this Friday. This is it, gang. If you're the kind of trader that likes to trade or invest around earnings, this afternoon is as big as it gets this week. You'll hear from Broadcom (AVGO) , you'll hear from CrowdStrike (CRWD) , you'll hear from Lululemon Athletica (LULU) . The one you might miss, and just might be among the most interesting would be DocuSign (DOCU) , a name requested by a reader last night.