Jim Cramer: Google's Healthcare Deal With HCA Is Huge
We must never get used to greatness. When we do we begin to dump or even short stocks because we think the companies are static or clueless about their destiny. No companies suffer more from these dismissals than those who make up FAANG + M, my acronym for Facebook (FB) , Amazon (AMZN) , Apple (AAPL) , Netflix (NFLX) , Google (Alphabet) (GOOGL) and Microsoft (MSFT) . These companies are so often written off for being has-beens or yesteryears or just plain exhausted dinosaurs known now more for government inquiries than originations.realmoney.thestreet.com