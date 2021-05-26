Cancel
Dallas Cowboys tackles Tyron Smith, La’el Collins both ‘full go’

By Sportsnaut
 8 days ago

Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said starting tackles Tyron Smith and La’el Collins will be “full go” for training camp after injuries nearly wiped out their 2020 seasons.

“They both look in great shape. They both have been here the whole time through phases one, two and three,” McCarthy said after watching the linemen work out on Tuesday. “They’re where they need to be.”

Smith played only two games last fall before undergoing season-ending surgery for a neck injury. Collins missed the entire season following hip surgery.

“There’s a level of caution also with them here this week and the next two weeks,” McCarthy said. “We’ll see them in the full-go manner come training camp. But they both look great.”

Smith, 30, was the No. 9 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft and is a seven-time Pro Bowl selection, two-time All-Pro and a member of the Hall of Fame’s All-Decade Team for the 2010s.

Smith has started all 133 of his games with the Cowboys.

Collins, 27, was undrafted out of LSU in 2015. He started 61 of his 62 games with Dallas from 2015-19.

Without them, the Cowboys went 6-10 last season and their constantly rotating offensive line surrendered 44 sacks.

–Field Level Media

