Public Health

U.S. administers 289.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
(Reuters) - The United States has administered 289,212,304 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Wednesday morning and distributed 359,849,035 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 287,788,872 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by May 25 out of 359,004,955 doses delivered.

The agency said 165,074,907 people had received at least one dose, while 131,850,089 people are fully vaccinated as of Wednesday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

Reuters

Reuters

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

