Severe Weather Statement issued for Chenango, Cortland, Madison, Oneida by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 14:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Heavy rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Chenango; Cortland; Madison; Oneida A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN ONEIDA...MADISON...NORTHEASTERN CORTLAND AND NORTHWESTERN CHENANGO COUNTIES At 207 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles east of Forestport to near Taylor, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE... Reports of trees and wires downed in Onondaga and Madison counties. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Utica, Rome, Oneida, Kirkland, Westmoreland, Eaton, Trenton, Paris, Deerfield and Hamilton. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH