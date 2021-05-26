Cancel
Chenango County, NY

Severe Weather Statement issued for Chenango, Cortland, Madison, Oneida by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 14:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Heavy rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Chenango; Cortland; Madison; Oneida A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN ONEIDA...MADISON...NORTHEASTERN CORTLAND AND NORTHWESTERN CHENANGO COUNTIES At 207 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles east of Forestport to near Taylor, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE... Reports of trees and wires downed in Onondaga and Madison counties. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Utica, Rome, Oneida, Kirkland, Westmoreland, Eaton, Trenton, Paris, Deerfield and Hamilton. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
Oneida County, NY

Frost Advisory issued for Northern Oneida by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-16 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Northern Oneida FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Low temperatures between 33 and 36 degrees will result in widespread frost formation. * WHERE...Northern Oneida county. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Mohawk, NY

Mohawk Valley to get a taste of summer this week

The mercury is expected to rise into the lower 80s later this week across the Mohawk Valley, a first taste of summertime heat. The warm spell is above average, but nothing record-breaking, said National Weather Service lead meteorologist Mike Kistner. “To get into the 80s toward the middle to end...
Broome County, NY

Frost Advisory issued for Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-13 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Broome; Chemung; Chenango; Cortland; Delaware; Madison; Northern Oneida; Otsego; Schuyler; Southern Oneida; Steuben; Sullivan; Tioga; Tompkins FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Overnight low temperatures between 32 and 36 degrees will result in patchy frost formation. * WHERE...Lackawanna and Pike counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Cortland County, NY

Cortland Weather Outlook: Sunday, May 16

Your Cortland County weather forecast for Sunday, May 16, 2021:. Our weather will remain quiet today as high pressure continues to dominate our weather pattern. Morning sunshine will once again mix with midday and afternoon fair weather clouds. A few thin clouds may also mix in from time to time.