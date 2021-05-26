Cancel
Chenango County, NY

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chenango, Cortland, Madison, Oneida by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 14:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Heavy rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Chenango; Cortland; Madison; Oneida A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN ONEIDA...MADISON...NORTHEASTERN CORTLAND AND NORTHWESTERN CHENANGO COUNTIES At 207 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles east of Forestport to near Taylor, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE... Reports of trees and wires downed in Onondaga and Madison counties. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Utica, Rome, Oneida, Kirkland, Westmoreland, Eaton, Trenton, Paris, Deerfield and Hamilton. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Northern Oneida by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 03:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-16 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Protect tender plants from the cold this morning. Target Area: Northern Oneida FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Northern Oneida county. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Mohawk Valley to get a taste of summer this week

The mercury is expected to rise into the lower 80s later this week across the Mohawk Valley, a first taste of summertime heat. The warm spell is above average, but nothing record-breaking, said National Weather Service lead meteorologist Mike Kistner. “To get into the 80s toward the middle to end...
Cortland Weather Outlook: Monday, May 17

Your Cortland County weather forecast for Monday, May 17, 2021:. Subtle changes in the upper atmosphere will bring fewer clouds and stray showers to the area today compared to yesterday. Sunshine early in the day will mix with small fair weather clouds through the later morning and afternoon hours. Generally...