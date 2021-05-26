Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia State

St. Louis Region's Global Connectivity Enhanced By Dedicated Rail Service To The Port Of Virginia

Posted by 
RiverBender.com
RiverBender.com
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ST. LOUIS, MO. - The Port of Virginia is one of the St. Louis region's primary gateways to the world. Dedicated rail service provided by two Class I railroads – Norfolk Southern and CSX – connect the St. Louis region to the east coast port, where more than $900 million has been invested within the past three years. That investment has doubled the Port of Virginia’s capacity and increased efficiencies for getting freight on and off both rail and ocean carriers. That translates Continue Reading

www.riverbender.com
RiverBender.com

RiverBender.com

Alton, IL
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
962K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and local news and sports from the riverbend in Alton Illinois.

 https://www.riverbender.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Saint Louis, MO Traffic
Local
Saint Louis, MO Government
State
Virginia State
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Virginia Traffic
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
City
Norfolk, VA
Local
Missouri Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Railroads#Csx#Investment#Csx#Connectivity#Port#Freight#Increased Efficiencies#The Port Of Virginia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Rail Transport
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
Collinsville, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Louer Facility Planning On List Of Largest Office Furniture Dealers

COLLINSVILLE - For the past six years Louer Facility Planning has been included on the List of Largest Office Furniture Dealers as published by the St. Louis Business Journal . This positive trend in growth continued for the year 2020, despite the challenges brought on by the pandemic. The list was published in the April 16 edition of the paper. “I attribute our success in 2020 with our ability to be nimble and to adapt to a sometimes different way of working, as well as to our loyal Continue Reading
Illinois StatePosted by
RiverBender.com

Temporary Road Closure Illinois Route 3 Between 7th Street and the Amoco Cut-Off Road in Hartford, Madison County

HARTFORD - The Illinois Department of Transportation announces Illinois Route 3 will be closed to all traffic between 7th Street and the Amoco Cut-Off Road starting at 12:00 AM on Saturday, June 5th to approximately 9:00 PM on Sunday, June 6th. Traffic will be able to detour to either Illinois Route 143 or IL 111 via Hawthorne Street during this period. This weekend closure is necessary to allow for the installation of a new pipe bridge over Illinois Route 3 just north of Rand Avenue. This work Continue Reading
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
RiverBender.com

Mayor Tishaura O. Jones Nominates Neal Richardsonas Executive Director of St. Louis Development Corporation

ST. LOUIS - Today, Mayor Tishaura O. Jones announced the nomination of US Bank leader and Dream Builders 4 Equity President Neal Richardson as Executive Director of the St. Louis Development Corporation (SLDC). With more than 14 years of experience in economic and community development, Richardson is the ideal person to leads LDC forward as the Jones administration seeks to be an active partner in equitable development. “Neal Richardson understands that equitable development is more than Continue Reading
Madison County, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Haine: Cross-River Crime Task Force Formally Adopts Organizational Charter/Implementation Plan

EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced that the Cross-River Crime Task Force reconvened today and formally adopted an organizational charter and phased implementation plan. “This task force has made significant progress since its first meeting in April,” Haine said. “Today we adopted a charter to establish a leadership structure for this organization and a two-phased plan. Over the next week I will be working with the Sheriff and task forc Continue Reading
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
RiverBender.com

Allegiant Begins New Nonstop Service To South Carolina With One-Way Fares As Low As $65

ST. LOUIS, Mo. May 28, 2021 — Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) today begins a new nonstop route to Charleston International Airport (CHS) in South Carolina from MidAmerica St. Louis Airport (BLV). To celebrate, the company is offering one-way fares on the new route as low as $65. “As restaurants, attractions, and parks continue to open again, we know vacationers are looking ahead to summer travel with great excitement,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue Continue Reading
Saint Louis, MOstlpublicradio.org

Monday: Chesterfield-Based Company Brings New Parking Technology To Kirkwood

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. Chesterfield based tech company, Fybr, has installed 275 wireless parking sensors in downtown Kirkwood.tarting this week, residents and visitors will be able to access real time parking availability via the mobile app, Park Kirkwood.
Virginia StateWSET

Gas shortages wind down to 31% in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Gas shortages that slammed the Commonwealth are starting to wind down as the Colonial Pipeline has restarted service following a cyberattack last week. According to GasBuddy, 31% of gas stations in Virginia are without fuel. This is a big improvement from last week when it was...
Virginia StateNBC12

Virginia hospitals rank 4th in nation for safety

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia hospitals have earned places on several rankings, including fourth in the country for hospital safety. A dozen hospitals earned spots on the Healthgrades’ 2021 list of America’s 250 Best Hospitals, and another 16 were named 2021 Patient Safety Excellence Award winners. Seven of the state’s hospitals also earned the 2021 Healthgrades Outstanding Patient Experience Award.
Virginia StateWDBJ7.com

Virginia revenues climb, but inflation a growing concern

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s top finance official says there is positive news in the state’s latest economic reports, but also cause for concern. On Monday, Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne noted state revenues were up more than 40 percent in April over the same period a year ago. And...
Saint Louis, MOSpringfield Business Journal

St. Louis lifts mask requirements

The city and county of St. Louis on Friday lifted coronavirus face mask requirements. Masks continue to be recommended for people who have not been fully vaccinated. Mayor Tishaura Jones said the city's vaccination rate is roughly 38%.
Virginia StateNBC12

Virginia to celebrate Bike to Work Week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia is celebrating Bike to Work Week which runs May 17-21. Bike to Work Week encourages everyone to use biking as an environmentally sustainable alternative to driving. If it is too hard to bike all the way to work, the Virginia Department of Rail and Public...
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
St. Louis Business Journal

St. Louis hospital system debuts documentary spotlighting front-line staff, challenges during Covid-19

“Behind the Mask” takes viewers to hospitals, homes and supply centers across SSM’s territory, including Oklahoma, Wisconsin and Missouri. Our inaugural Business of Pride Awards will honor LGBTQ+ business leaders and allies who are successful in their careers, active in their communities, and are advocates for inclusion and equality.
Saint Louis, MOexplorestlouis.com

Memorial Day Weekend 2021 in St. Louis

Ready to celebrate the kickoff to summer? Memorial Day weekend is May 28-31, 2021 and St. Louis has lots of things to do over the extended weekend. Enjoy activities including live music, must-see museum exhibitions, outdoor activities, family-friendly fun and much more. Venture into our diverse neighborhoods where you can...
Virginia StatePosted by
Alexandra Tsuneta

Virginia COVID-19 Update, Many Restrictions Eased

In Virginia, many COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted and eased. Gov. Ralph Northam has lifted many COVID-19 restrictions and Virginians are now free to gather much like they were able to prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, we must remember that many people are not able to get vaccinated (chronically ill, etc) and we should still continue to mask and protect others from a potentially fatal virus.
Virginia Statenorthernvirginiamag.com

Cape Charles, Virginia, is the perfect summer beach getaway

This serene spot is a perfect match for Etsy’s Color of the Year: sky blue. It’s the color of calm and tranquility—exactly what Cape Charles is all about. There is no well-trodden wooden boardwalk in Cape Charles. You also won’t find surfing-caliber waves. You will, however, find easygoing ripples, toddler-friendly beaches, and the most breathtakingly beautiful bay sunsets you’ve ever seen. Situated on the southern tip of Virginia’s Eastern Shore, Cape Charles is a short drive from bustling Virginia Beach, yet few have heard of it, much less strolled its tree-lined streets dotted with ornate Victorians. But this coastal gem that grew up as the last stop on a rail line is beloved by those in on the secret.