Special Weather Statement issued for Arco, Mud Lake Desert, Beaverhead, Lemhi Highlands by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-26 13:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Arco, Mud Lake Desert; Beaverhead, Lemhi Highlands; Centennial Mountains, Island Park; Teton Valley; Upper Snake River Plain BAND OF SHOWERS ROTATING OUT OF MONTANA ACROSS THE MONIDA PASS AND ISLAND PARK REGION THROUGH 130 PM MDT At 1201 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a developing line of thunderstorms rotating out of southwest Montana into the Island Park and Monida Pass region. These storms are expected to strengthen through the early afternoon hours resulting in brief moderate rain, small hail, occasional lightning, and wind gusts to 40 mph from Dubois to St Anthony to Felt through 130 PM MDT. Additional activity is also possible later this afternoon as far south as Idaho Falls. If you are recreating on Henry`s Lake or Island Park Reservoir, keep an eye to the sky and head for shore early if thunderstorms approach. Locations impacted include Ashton, Dubois, Idmon, Henrys Lake, Marysville, Felt, Parker, Spencer, Drummond, Shotgun Village, Ponds Lodge, Kilgore, St Anthony, Island Park Village, Macks Inn, Chester, Last Chance, Island Park Reservoir, Ashton Reservoir and Warm River.alerts.weather.gov