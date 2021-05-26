Cancel
Bonneville County, ID

Special Weather Statement issued for Arco, Mud Lake Desert, Beaverhead, Lemhi Highlands by NWS

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-26 13:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Arco, Mud Lake Desert; Beaverhead, Lemhi Highlands; Centennial Mountains, Island Park; Teton Valley; Upper Snake River Plain BAND OF SHOWERS ROTATING OUT OF MONTANA ACROSS THE MONIDA PASS AND ISLAND PARK REGION THROUGH 130 PM MDT At 1201 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a developing line of thunderstorms rotating out of southwest Montana into the Island Park and Monida Pass region. These storms are expected to strengthen through the early afternoon hours resulting in brief moderate rain, small hail, occasional lightning, and wind gusts to 40 mph from Dubois to St Anthony to Felt through 130 PM MDT. Additional activity is also possible later this afternoon as far south as Idaho Falls. If you are recreating on Henry`s Lake or Island Park Reservoir, keep an eye to the sky and head for shore early if thunderstorms approach. Locations impacted include Ashton, Dubois, Idmon, Henrys Lake, Marysville, Felt, Parker, Spencer, Drummond, Shotgun Village, Ponds Lodge, Kilgore, St Anthony, Island Park Village, Macks Inn, Chester, Last Chance, Island Park Reservoir, Ashton Reservoir and Warm River.

Bingham County, IDweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Big Hole Mountains, Blackfoot Mountains, Caribou Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 15:07:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 15:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If on or near Palisades Reservoir, Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on or near the water. Gusty winds and choppy waves are likely. Target Area: Big Hole Mountains; Blackfoot Mountains; Caribou Range SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 306 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Wayan, moving east at 15 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Swan Valley, Palisades Reservoir, Wayan, Irwin, Alpine Campground, Smokey Canyon Mine, Freedom, Grays Lake and Alpine Airport.
Bingham County, IDweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Blackfoot Mountains, Lower Snake River Plain by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-10 20:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Blackfoot Mountains; Lower Snake River Plain; Upper Snake River Plain BAND OF HEAVY SHOWERS NEAR UCON MOVING SOUTH TOWARD IDAHO FALLS THROUGH 840 PM MDT At 739 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a band of heavy showers extending from Lewisville to Ucon to near Iona, moving south at 10 mph. Moderate to heavy rain and wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible with this storm as it drifts south to Osgood, Iona, and Idaho Falls through 840 PM MDT. Locations impacted include Idaho Falls, Rigby, Ammon, Iona, Ucon, Menan, Lewisville and Osgood.
Bingham County, IDweather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Arco, Mud Lake Desert, Lower Snake River Plain by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 04:09:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-11 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Arco, Mud Lake Desert; Lower Snake River Plain; Shoshone, Lava Beds; Upper Snake River Plain FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...The Snake River plain, including the lava beds and the Mud Lake desert. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, until 9 AM MDT this morning. For the Frost Advisory, from 3 AM to 9 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Bingham County, IDweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Arco, Mud Lake Desert, Eastern Magic Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-10 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Arco, Mud Lake Desert; Eastern Magic Valley; Lower Snake River Plain; Shoshone, Lava Beds; Upper Snake River Plain FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM MDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures near freezing will result in frost formation. * WHERE...The entire Snake River Plain including all areas between Burley and Shoshone, Pocatello, Idaho Falls and St. Anthony. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Blaine County, IDweather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Arco, Mud Lake Desert, Shoshone, Lava Beds by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-09 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Target Area: Arco, Mud Lake Desert; Shoshone, Lava Beds; Upper Snake River Plain FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT SUNDAY MORNING from 3 AM MDT to 9 AM MDT * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 possible. * WHERE...Arco Desert, Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Mud lake, INL, Craters of the Moon, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, and St Anthony. * WHEN...Sunday morning from around 3 AM MDT to 9 AM MDT. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Bonneville County, IDweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Arco, Mud Lake Desert, Upper Snake River Plain by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 12:04:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-07 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Arco, Mud Lake Desert; Upper Snake River Plain WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds increasing to 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...The Arco Desert and the Upper Snake River Plain, including the INL, Idaho Falls, Rexburg and St. Anthony. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Blowing dust may temporarily reduce visibility, especially along Interstate 15 north of Idaho Falls.
Blaine County, IDweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Arco, Mud Lake Desert, Shoshone, Lava Beds by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-05 04:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-05 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Arco, Mud Lake Desert; Shoshone, Lava Beds; Upper Snake River Plain FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 AM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 to 37 degrees may result in frost formation. * WHERE...Deserts and Upper Snake River Plain. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 9 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost can kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.