Ellis County, KS

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ellis by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 14:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is ongoing. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Ellis A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN RUSH AND SOUTHEASTERN ELLIS COUNTIES At 306 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located near Munjor, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado and tennis ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Pfeifer and Munjor. TORNADO...OBSERVED HAIL...2.50IN

alerts.weather.gov
Ellis County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ellis, Rush by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ellis; Rush The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Rush County in central Kansas Southeastern Ellis County in central Kansas * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 624 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pfeifer, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Loretta around 640 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Otis and Bison. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH