Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ellis, Trego by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-02 21:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-02 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately. Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Target Area: Trigg FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL TRIGG COUNTY At 853 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain had ended across the warned area. However, water may be slow to recede due to 3+ inches occurring across parts of the county. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Cadiz, Land Between The Lakes Area, Canton and Linton. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED